2021 DB Dyson McCutcheon On Notre Dame Offer: "It's A Big One"
Dyson McCutcheon had an offer list that consisted of Arizona, Brigham Young, Duke, Oregon State and Washington State. His recruitment took a big step when Notre Dame extended an offer to him.
"Everyone knows who Notre Dame is," McCutcheon said. "Growing up, I heard about Notre Dame all of the time and how great their campus is and how much tradition they have. Getting a call and offer from them is a big jump in my recruitment."
McCutcheon, a three-star class of 2021 defensive back from La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat, started receiving interest from the Irish around the time his high school season started this fall.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder had a strong year and really caught the attention of Notre Dame. Wide receivers coach Del Alexander kept in contact with Dyson and visited his high school during the bye week.
