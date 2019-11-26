Dyson McCutcheon had an offer list that consisted of Arizona, Brigham Young, Duke, Oregon State and Washington State. His recruitment took a big step when Notre Dame extended an offer to him.

"Everyone knows who Notre Dame is," McCutcheon said. "Growing up, I heard about Notre Dame all of the time and how great their campus is and how much tradition they have. Getting a call and offer from them is a big jump in my recruitment."

McCutcheon, a three-star class of 2021 defensive back from La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat, started receiving interest from the Irish around the time his high school season started this fall.