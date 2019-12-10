News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 16:18:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Versatile DB Xamarion Gordon Excited By Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

After Notre Dame wrapped up its 2019 regular season with a 45-24 triumph versus Stanford Nov. 30, the coaching staff hit the recruiting trail.

Fighting Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght spent time in California and Texas recruiting, and one of his stops was at Downey (Calif.) Warren High. The top prospect at the school is class of 2021 defensive back Xamarion Gordon.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had a quick interaction with Lyght, and it resulted in an offer from Notre Dame. It was a big surprise to Gordon.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght extended a new offer in California last week.
Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght extended a new offer in California last week.

“My coach told me that Notre Dame was coming, but I didn’t think they were going to offer me on the spot,” Gordon said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}