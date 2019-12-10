After Notre Dame wrapped up its 2019 regular season with a 45-24 triumph versus Stanford Nov. 30, the coaching staff hit the recruiting trail.

Fighting Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght spent time in California and Texas recruiting, and one of his stops was at Downey (Calif.) Warren High. The top prospect at the school is class of 2021 defensive back Xamarion Gordon.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had a quick interaction with Lyght, and it resulted in an offer from Notre Dame. It was a big surprise to Gordon.