Notre Dame's C'Bo Flemister, Harrison Leonard finally hit transfer portal

A once-intriguing career derailed for Flemister last season as a senior. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Flemister proved to be a quality backup in limited roles as a sophomore and junior. He rushed 48 times for 162 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 and followed that up with 58 carries for 299 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

Running back C'Bo Flemister and walk-on kicker Harrison Leonard didn't take part in this year's spring football at Notre Dame, but the next step in their college careers hasn't been settled.

Last year, Flemister was charged with leaving the scene of accident after police discovered his crashed car abandoned on South Bend Avenue in April. He entered a pretrial diversion program in July in order to have the charges dismissed after one year if he met the conditions of the agreement, which included 25 hours of community service, a substance abuse evaluation, a victim impact panel and court fees.

Flemister was not publicly suspended by the football program, but he was deemed unavailable for multiple games at the start of last season. Flemister didn't appear in a game until the fifth of the season against Cincinnati. He played in just four games with all three of his carries, which totaled 10 yards, coming in a 31-16 victory over USC on Oct. 23.

Notre Dame signed Flemister as a three-star running back out of the Zebulon (Ga.) Pike County in the 2018 class. He previously committed to Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech before settling on the Irish.

Leonard came to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on in the 2019 class recruited by then-special teams coordinator Brian Polian. The 5-10, 193-pound product of Avon (Conn.) Old Farms played in just three games in his three seasons with the Irish.

Leonard played in two blowout victories over New Mexico and Bowling Green as a freshman in 2019. He made all four of his extra-point attempts in those games and performed two kickoffs that were fair caught against New Mexico. Leonard's lone appearance since then came in a 55-0 victory over Georgia Tech last season in which he made his one extra-point attempt.

Football players intending to use the one-time transfer rule to play immediately at another school next season must express their intentions to enter the transfer portal by the end of May 1.

The departures of Flemister and Leonard don't impact the Inside ND Sports projections for Notre Dame's scholarship chart and depth chart for the 2022 season. The Irish are currently at 86 scholarships, one above the NCAA limit which must be met by the time classes start for the fall semester.