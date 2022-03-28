Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame spring depth chart projection

Welcome to the second Notre Dame depth chart of the spring. The projection is based on conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman and his assistants, one full practice and a second viewing window consisting of 40 minutes of individual drillls and stretching, as well as what the depth chart looked like at the end of last season. The depth chart will change and better reflect the intentions of the coachng staff the deeper we get into spring football. There's one position name change. The rover is now called the sniper.

We've included both injured players (at the bottom of some of the positonal depth) and June-arriving freshmen (in italics) to give the readers a sense of numbers at a particular position they can expect to see in the fall.