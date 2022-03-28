Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame spring depth chart projection
Welcome to the second Notre Dame depth chart of the spring. The projection is based on conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman and his assistants, one full practice and a second viewing window consisting of 40 minutes of individual drillls and stretching, as well as what the depth chart looked like at the end of last season. The depth chart will change and better reflect the intentions of the coachng staff the deeper we get into spring football. There's one position name change. The rover is now called the sniper.
We've included both injured players (at the bottom of some of the positonal depth) and June-arriving freshmen (in italics) to give the readers a sense of numbers at a particular position they can expect to see in the fall.
OFFENSE
|No.
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|
21
|
Lorenzo Styles
|
6-1
|
195
|
So./So.
|
0
|
Braden Lenzy
|
5-11
|
182
|
Gr./Sr.
|
Tobias Merriweather
|
6-4
|
188
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
29
|
Matt Salerno
|
6-1
|
199
|
Gr./Sr.
|
3
|
Avery Davis-x
|
5-11
|
202
|
Gr./Sr.+
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
76
|
Joe Alt
|
6-8
|
305
|
So./So.
|
79
|
Tosh Baker
|
6-8
|
307
|
Jr./So.
|
|
Aamil Wagner
|
6-6
|
260
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
73
|
Andrew Kristofic
|
6-5
|
295
|
Jr./So.
|
50
|
Rocco Spindler
|
6-5
|
300
|
So./So.
|
56
|
Joey Tanona-x
|
6-5
|
284
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
52
|
Zeke Correll
|
6-3
|
295
|
Sr./Jr.
|
68
|
Michael Carmody
|
6-6
|
290
|
Jr./So.
|
78
|
Jarrett Patterson-x
|
6-5
|
307
|
Gr./Sr.
|
78
|
Pat Coogan-x
|
6-5
|
305
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
75
|
Josh Lugg
|
6-7
|
305
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
53
|
Quinn Murphy
|
6-5
|
305
|
Sr./Sr.
|
74
|
Billy Schrauth
|
6-5
|
282
|
Fr./Fr.
|
Ashton Craig
|
6-4
|
274
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
54
|
Blake Fisher
|
6-6
|
335
|
So./Fr.
|
72
|
Caleb Johnson
|
6-6
|
287
|
So./Fr.
|
|
Ty Chan
|
6-5
|
300
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
87
|
Michael Mayer
|
6-5
|
261
|
Jr./Jr.
|
88
|
Mitchell Evans
|
6-5
|
250
|
So./So.
|
84
|
Kevin Bauman.
|
6-5
|
242
|
Jr./So.
|
80
|
Cane Berrong-x
|
6-4
|
235
|
So./Fr.
|
Eli Raridon
|
6-6
|
225
|
Fr./Fr.
|
Holden Staes
|
6-4
|
224
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
5
|
Joe Wilkins Jr.
|
6-2
|
195
|
Gr./Sr.
|
16
|
Deion Colzie
|
6-5
|
207
|
So./So.
|
83
|
Jayden Thomas
|
6-2
|
215
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
12
|
Tyler Buchner
|
6-1
|
215
|
So./So.
|
10
|
Drew Pyne
|
6-0
|
200
|
Jr./So.
|
11
|
Ron Powlus III
|
6-3
|
224
|
So./Fr.
|
18
|
Steve Angeli
|
6-2
|
210
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
25
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr./Jr.
|
22
|
Logan Diggs
|
6-0
|
206
|
So./So.
|
24
|
Audric Estime
|
6-0
|
229
|
So./So.
|
20
|
Jadarian Price
|
5-10
|
180
|
Fr./Fr.
DEFENSE
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
7
|
Isaiah Foskey
|
6-5
|
260
|
Sr./Jr.
|
9
|
Justin Ademilola
|
6-2
|
255
|
Gr./Sr.
|
34
|
Osita Ekwonu
|
6-1
|
236
|
Sr./Jr.
|
48
|
Will Schweitzer
|
6-4
|
225
|
So./Fr.
|
91
|
Aiden Gobaira
|
6-4
|
220
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
56
|
Howard Cross III
|
6-1
|
275
|
Sr./Jr.
|
99
|
Rylie Mills
|
6-5
|
283
|
Jr./Jr.
|
98
|
Tyson Ford
|
6-4
|
255
|
Fr./Fr.
|
57
|
Jayson Ademilola-x
|
6-3
|
289
|
Gr./Sr.+
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
54
|
Jacob Lacey
|
6-1
|
275
|
Sr./Jr.
|
56
|
Howard Cross III
|
6-2
|
275
|
Sr./Sr.
|
47
|
Jason Onye
|
6-5
|
289
|
Jr./So.
|
97
|
Gabe Rubio
|
6-5
|
290
|
Jr./So.
|
92
|
Aidan Keanaaina-x
|
6-3
|
310
|
Jr./So.
|
Donovan Hinish
|
6-2
|
268
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
99
|
Rylie Mills
|
6-5
|
283
|
Jr./Jr.
|
9
|
Justin Ademilola
|
6-2
|
255
|
Gr./Sr.
|
31
|
NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|
6-3
|
250
|
.Sr./Jr.
|
90
|
Alexander Ehrensberger
|
6-7
|
255
|
Jr./So
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
24
|
Jack Kiser
|
6-2
|
222
|
Sr./Jr.
|
12
|
Jordan Botelho
|
6-3
|
245
|
Jr./Jr.
|
42
|
Nolan Ziegler
|
6-3
|
205
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
8
|
Marist Liufau
|
6-2
|
229
|
Sr./Jr.
|
32
|
Prince Kollie
|
6-1
|
222
|
So./So.
|
17
|
Jalen Sneed
|
6-1
|
198
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
52
|
Bo Bauer
|
6-3
|
233
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
40
|
Joshua Burnham
|
6-4
|
216
|
Fr./Fr.
|
40
|
Junior Tuihalamaka
|
6-2
|
229
|
Fr./Fr.
|
27
|
JD Bertrand-x
|
6-1
|
230
|
Sr./Jr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
15
|
Ryan Barnes
|
6-2
|
187
|
So./Fr.
|
21
|
Jaden Mickey
|
6-0
|
176
|
Fr./Fr.
|
25
|
Philip Riley
|
6-0
|
202
|
So./Fr.
|
23
|
Jaden Bellamy
|
5-11
|
170
|
Fr./Fr.
|
Benjamin Morrison
|
6-0
|
179
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
16
|
Brandon Joseph
|
6-1
|
192
|
Sr./Jr.
|
3
|
Houston Griffith
|
6-0
|
202
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
26
|
Xavier Watts.
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
2
|
DJ Brown
|
6-0
|
200
|
Gr./Sr.
|
11
|
Ramon Henderson
|
6-1
|
190
|
Jr./Jr.
|
22
|
Justin Walters
|
6-1
|
188
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
6
|
Clarence Lewis
|
6-0
|
198
|
Jr./Jr.
|
28
|
TaRiq Bracy
|
5-10
|
177
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
18
|
Chance Tucker
|
6-2
|
210
|
So./Fr.
|
5
|
Cam Hart-x
|
6-3
|
224
|
Sr./Jr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
28
|
TaRiq Bracy
|
5-10
|
177
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
25
|
Philip Riley
|
6-0
|
202
|
So./Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
99
|
Blake Grupe
|
5-7
|
150
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
91
|
Josh Bryan
|
6-0
|
200
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
32
|
Chris Salerno
|
5-11
|
186
|
So./So.
|
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-1
|
194
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
91
|
Josh Bryan
|
6-0
|
183
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
32
|
Chris Salerno
|
5-11
|
186
|
So./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
65
|
Michael Vinson
|
6-2
|
230
|
Gr./Sr.
|
44
|
Alex Peitsch
|
6-1
|
210
|
Jr./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
25
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr./Jr.
|
29
|
Matt Salerno
|
6-1
|
199
|
Gr./Sr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
21
|
Lorenzo Styles
|
6-1
|
195
|
So./So.
|
29
|
Matt Salerno
|
6-1
|
199
|
Gr./Sr.
x-Denotes player who will miss or be limited in thespring because of injury.
+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibilitythrough COVID exemption.
Italics denotes June-arriving freshman who has yetto enroll.
