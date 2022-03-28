 InsideNDSports - Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame spring depth chart projection
Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame spring depth chart projection

Notre Dame defensive linemen go through drills during spring practice on March 17.
Notre Dame defensive linemen go through drills during spring practice on March 17. (Robert Franklin, USA TODAY Sports Network)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
@EHansenND

Welcome to the second Notre Dame depth chart of the spring. The projection is based on conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman and his assistants, one full practice and a second viewing window consisting of 40 minutes of individual drillls and stretching, as well as what the depth chart looked like at the end of last season. The depth chart will change and better reflect the intentions of the coachng staff the deeper we get into spring football. There's one position name change. The rover is now called the sniper.

We've included both injured players (at the bottom of some of the positonal depth) and June-arriving freshmen (in italics) to give the readers a sense of numbers at a particular position they can expect to see in the fall.

OFFENSE

Field Receiver
No. Player Ht. Wt. Year

21

Lorenzo Styles

6-1

195

So./So.

0

Braden Lenzy

5-11

182

Gr./Sr.

Tobias Merriweather

6-4

188

Fr./Fr.
Slot Receiver
No. Player Height Weight Year

29

Matt Salerno

6-1

199

Gr./Sr.

3

Avery Davis-x

5-11

202

Gr./Sr.+
Left Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

76

Joe Alt

6-8

305

So./So.

79

Tosh Baker

6-8

307

Jr./So.


Aamil Wagner

6-6

260

Fr./Fr.
Left Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

73

Andrew Kristofic

6-5

295

Jr./So.

50

Rocco Spindler

6-5

300

So./So.

56

Joey Tanona-x

6-5

284

Fr./Fr.
Center
No. Player Height Weight Year

52

Zeke Correll

6-3

295

Sr./Jr.

68

Michael Carmody

6-6

290

Jr./So.

78

Jarrett Patterson-x

6-5

307

Gr./Sr.

78

Pat Coogan-x

6-5

305

So./Fr.

Right Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

75

Josh Lugg

6-7

305

Gr./Sr.+

53

Quinn Murphy

6-5

305

Sr./Sr.

74

Billy Schrauth

6-5

282

Fr./Fr.

Ashton Craig

6-4

274

Fr./Fr.
Right Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

54

Blake Fisher

6-6

335

So./Fr.

72

Caleb Johnson

6-6

287

So./Fr.


Ty Chan

6-5

300

Fr./Fr.
Tight End
No. Player Height Weight Year

87

Michael Mayer

6-5

261

Jr./Jr.

88

Mitchell Evans

6-5

250

So./So.

84

Kevin Bauman.

6-5

242

Jr./So.

80

Cane Berrong-x

6-4

235

So./Fr.

Eli Raridon

6-6

225

Fr./Fr.

Holden Staes

6-4

224

Fr./Fr.
Boundary Receiver
No. Player Height Weight Year

5

Joe Wilkins Jr.

6-2

195

Gr./Sr.

16

Deion Colzie

6-5

207

So./So.

83

Jayden Thomas

6-2

215

So./Fr.
Quarterback
No. Player Height Weight Year

12

Tyler Buchner

6-1

215

So./So.

10

Drew Pyne

6-0

200

Jr./So.

11

Ron Powlus III

6-3

224

So./Fr.

18

Steve Angeli

6-2

210

Fr./Fr.
Running Back
No. Player Height Weight Year

25

Chris Tyree

5-10

190

Jr./Jr.

22

Logan Diggs

6-0

206

So./So.

24

Audric Estime

6-0

229

So./So.

20

Jadarian Price

5-10

180

Fr./Fr.

DEFENSE

Vyper End
No. Player Height Weight Year

7

Isaiah Foskey

6-5

260

Sr./Jr.

9

Justin Ademilola

6-2

255

Gr./Sr.

34

Osita Ekwonu

6-1

236

Sr./Jr.

48

Will Schweitzer

6-4

225

So./Fr.

91

Aiden Gobaira

6-4

220

Fr./Fr.
Defensive Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

56

Howard Cross III

6-1

275

Sr./Jr.

99

Rylie Mills

6-5

283

Jr./Jr.

98

Tyson Ford

6-4

255

Fr./Fr.

57

Jayson Ademilola-x

6-3

289

Gr./Sr.+
Nose Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

54

Jacob Lacey

6-1

275

Sr./Jr.

56

Howard Cross III

6-2

275

Sr./Sr.

47

Jason Onye

6-5

289

Jr./So.

97

Gabe Rubio

6-5

290

Jr./So.

92

Aidan Keanaaina-x

6-3

310

Jr./So.

Donovan Hinish

6-2

268

Fr./Fr.
Field End
No. Player Height Weight Year

99

Rylie Mills

6-5

283

Jr./Jr.

9

Justin Ademilola

6-2

255

Gr./Sr.

31

NaNa Osafo-Mensah

6-3

250

.Sr./Jr.

90

Alexander Ehrensberger

6-7

255

Jr./So

Sniper
No. Player Height Weight Year

24

Jack Kiser

6-2

222

Sr./Jr.

12

Jordan Botelho

6-3

245

Jr./Jr.

42

Nolan Ziegler

6-3

205

Fr./Fr.
Weakside Linebacker
No. Player Height Weight Year

8

Marist Liufau

6-2

229

Sr./Jr.

32

Prince Kollie

6-1

222

So./So.

17

Jalen Sneed

6-1

198

Fr./Fr.
Middle Linebacker
No. Player Height Weight Year

52

Bo Bauer

6-3

233

Gr./Sr.+

40

Joshua Burnham

6-4

216

Fr./Fr.

40

Junior Tuihalamaka

6-2

229

Fr./Fr.

27

JD Bertrand-x

6-1

230

Sr./Jr.
Boundary Cornerback
No. Player Height Weight Year

15

Ryan Barnes

6-2

187

So./Fr.

21

Jaden Mickey

6-0

176

Fr./Fr.

25

Philip Riley

6-0

202

So./Fr.

23

Jaden Bellamy

5-11

170

Fr./Fr.

Benjamin Morrison

6-0

179

Fr./Fr.
Strong Safety
No. Player Height Weight Year

16

Brandon Joseph

6-1

192

Sr./Jr.

3

Houston Griffith

6-0

202

Gr./Sr.+

26

Xavier Watts.

6-0

195

Jr./So.
Free Safety
No. Player Height Weight Year

2

DJ Brown

6-0

200

Gr./Sr.

11

Ramon Henderson

6-1

190

Jr./Jr.

22

Justin Walters

6-1

188

So./Fr.
Field Cornerback
No. Player Height Weight Year

6

Clarence Lewis

6-0

198

Jr./Jr.

28

TaRiq Bracy

5-10

177

Gr./Sr.+

18

Chance Tucker

6-2

210

So./Fr.

5

Cam Hart-x

6-3

224

Sr./Jr.
Nickel
No. Player Height Weight Year

28

TaRiq Bracy

5-10

177

Gr./Sr.+

25

Philip Riley

6-0

202

So./Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-Kicker
No. Player Height Weight Year

99

Blake Grupe

5-7

150

Gr./Sr.+

91

Josh Bryan

6-0

200

So./Fr.
Punter
No. Player Height Weight Year

32

Chris Salerno

5-11

186

So./So.


Bryce McFerson

6-1

194

Fr./Fr.
Kickoffs
No. Player Height Weight Year

91

Josh Bryan

6-0

183

So./Fr.
Holder
No. Player Height Weight Year

32

Chris Salerno

5-11

186

So./So.
Long Snapper
No. Player Height Weight Year

65

Michael Vinson

6-2

230

Gr./Sr.

44

Alex Peitsch

6-1

210

Jr./So.
Kickoff Returns
No. Player Height Weight Year

25

Chris Tyree

5-10

190

Jr./Jr.

29

Matt Salerno

6-1

199

Gr./Sr.
Punt Returns
No. Player Height Weight Year

21

Lorenzo Styles

6-1

195

So./So.

29

Matt Salerno

6-1

199

Gr./Sr.

x-Denotes player who will miss or be limited in thespring because of injury.

+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibilitythrough COVID exemption.

Italics denotes June-arriving freshman who has yetto enroll.

{{ article.author_name }}