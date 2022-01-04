Notre Dame Football 2022 Scholarship Chart

Here's a look at the constantly changing Notre Dame football scholarship chart for 2022. Players are defined from a class standpoint by their year of eligibility in 2022, not by their year in school.

Players in bold have a COVID exemption option. Players with a + would have to exercise that COVID exemption to play in 2022. Players with an * have redshirted. Players with a ^ redshirted for the first time primarily because of medical reasons.



We're listing all players that have not made an announcement one way or another until they do, even if we expect them not to return.

The Irish must be be at 85 scholarships or fewer by the first day of fall-semester classes.