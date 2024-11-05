WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame needs to stay focused ahead of Florida State game

Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, the challenge of preparing for a Florida State team that's significantly underperformed, what kind of talent the Seminoles have and what Tae Johnson's return from injury means for the Irish secondary.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Thumbnail photo credit: AP Photo/Colin Hackley

Pictured: Florida State players leave the field after a home loss to North Carolina