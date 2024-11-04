Advertisement

The Heat Index: Notre Dame's final 2025 stretch comes into focus

Games Thread: Watching college football while Notre Dame is idle

Another 2025 Notre Dame target added to Florida State game visitors list

Notre Dame offers 2025 RB in New Jersey, official visit set

Notre Dame's newest 2025 WR target schedules official visit

Published Nov 4, 2024
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame can write its own narrative in November
Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss No. 10 Notre Dame's drop in the AP poll, what the Irish can prove in November as the College Football Playoff rankings start, takeaways from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest in recruiting. They'll answer questions live from viewers, too.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame's Xavier Watts (left), Jordan Clark (right) and Junior Tuihalamaka tackle a Stanford player.

