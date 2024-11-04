Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame can write its own narrative in November

in other news
The Heat Index: Notre Dame's final 2025 stretch comes into focus
Learn the latest on Notre Dame football's 2025 recruiting efforts
Games Thread: Watching college football while Notre Dame is idle
Chat about Saturday's game on The Insider Lounge
Another 2025 Notre Dame target added to Florida State game visitors list
Details on The Insider Lounge
Notre Dame offers 2025 RB in New Jersey, official visit set
Details on The Insider Lounge
Notre Dame's newest 2025 WR target schedules official visit
Details on The Insider Lounge
in other news
The Heat Index: Notre Dame's final 2025 stretch comes into focus
Learn the latest on Notre Dame football's 2025 recruiting efforts
Games Thread: Watching college football while Notre Dame is idle
Chat about Saturday's game on The Insider Lounge
Another 2025 Notre Dame target added to Florida State game visitors list
Details on The Insider Lounge
Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."
They'll discuss No. 10 Notre Dame's drop in the AP poll, what the Irish can prove in November as the College Football Playoff rankings start, takeaways from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest in recruiting. They'll answer questions live from viewers, too.
"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Notre Dame's Xavier Watts (left), Jordan Clark (right) and Junior Tuihalamaka tackle a Stanford player.
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE