ago football

Notre Dame rallies in the NIL space with the creation of RALLY initiative

The reach of the new NIL collective and lifestyle agency RALLY will benefit Notre Dame football as well as athletes from the other Irish sports teams. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Inside ND Sports
Staff Report

As the rapidly evolving college student-athlete model works its way through legal speed bumps, Notre Dame remains proactive in keeping the Irish sports teams competitive in the name, image and likeness space (NIL),

Including what it will look like even after direct payments to athletes, unrelated to the NIL model, become part of the new amateur sports reality.

On Monday Notre Dame announced the launch of RALLY, “a collective and lifestyle agency for the next iteration of collegiate athletics dedicated to creating meaningful and market-based name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities for Notre Dame student-athletes.”

The RALLY initiative is led by 1983 Notre Dame grad and former Irish linebacker Jack Shields. He’s the board of directors chairman and lent his name — and wife Kathy’s — to the new 150,000 square foot football support facility, the James and Kathy Shields Family Hall. Notre Dame broke ground on that project in April. Its expected completion date is the fall of 2026,

Also charged with developing RALLY into an NIL agency for Notre Dame athletics “focused on sales and marketing, business operations and unique experiences” are board members Gayla Compton, Jordan Cornette (‘05 grad), Matt Moroun, Kevin O’Connor (‘89) and Hannah Storm (‘83).

“As we enter a new era of college sports, I’m pleased to support our student-athletes and allow them to benefit in ways that were never thought possible,” Shields said. “Notre Dame is one of the most iconic brands in American sports and every one of our student-athletes is proud to wear the blue and gold every gameday.

‘I couldn’t be more excited to work with my fellow board members, the Notre Dame alumni around the world and our subway alumni globally to bring this new agency model to life.”

Added ND athletic director Pete Bevacqua, “We couldn’t be more excited for the creation of RALLY. As we navigate the new landscape of college athletics, our collaboration with RALLY will set our student-athletes and athletics programs up for success for years to come.”

