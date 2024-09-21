Notre Dame football injury report: Joshua Burnham out for Miami (Ohio) game

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Burnham injured his ankle on Notre Dame's last defensive series in the 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. He missed last weekend's victory over Purdue after playing more defensive snaps than any of ND's defensive ends against Northern Illinois. Burnham tallied four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in the first two games of the season.

Notre Dame football will take the field without defensive end Joshua Burnham for a second consecutive game. The program announced prior to kickoff in Notre Dame Stadium that Burnham, a junior, will not be available to play for No. 17 Notre Dame (2-1) against Miami University (0-2).

Graduate senior RJ Oben (6-3, 256) is expected to make his fourth start of the season at defensive end for the Irish. However, Oben, a graduate transfer from Duke, managed to make only three tackles in the first three games. Burnham has still played 18 more defensive snaps than Oben despite missing time.

Freshman Bryce Young (6-7, 258) should continue to see more playing time in Burnham's absence. Young has yet to record the first tackle of his Notre Dame career, but he was credited with a quarterback hurry against Purdue last Saturday.

Backup offensive tackle Tosh Baker, a graduate student, will be available after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. Sophomore Sullivan Absher was tasked with being the backup for starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp last week. Absher played left tackle for 23 snaps in the second half of the Purdue game after the Irish pulled their starters.

Three players expected to return this season remain sidelined after being declared out earlier in the week: junior right guard Billy Schrauth (right ankle), senior defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (left foot) and freshman safety Tae Johnson (left foot).

Notre Dame has several players listed out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), VYP Jordan Botelho (knee), C Ashton Craig (knee), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), OL Charles Jagusah, LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).

