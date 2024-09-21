Game Balls: Traore emulates Botelho, Leonard finishes strong in Miami win

SOUTH BEND, Ind, — The Notre Dame football team may have finally made some traction in solving their protracted punting issues on Saturday.

The rub?

The 17th-ranked Irish had more cracks at getting it right against Miami (Ohio) than ND head coach Marcus Freeman may have liked. Which means picking out an offensive player of the game to award a game ball to, following the 28-3 Notre Dame victory, didn’t exactly have a glut of candidates.

But Inside ND Sports is committed to handing out one on each side of the ball anyway after each Irish victory, and is doing so again after this one.

For the record, Australian import punter James Rendell kicked four times for a season-best 47.3 average.