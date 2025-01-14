Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore lands on FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore was named a FWAA Freshman All-American. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Leonard Moore’s freshman season at Notre Dame started as a reserve cornerback. It will end with him playing in the National Championship game as a Freshman All-American. The Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) named Tuesday its annual Freshman All-America Team, which includes both true freshmen and redshirt freshmen. Moore was one of the 13 defensive selections on the 32-man team. Moore, who’s played in all 15 games for the Irish this season, made his first career start in game 5 against Louisville. He filled in for injured starter Christian Gray. Moore was then asked to replace injured starter Benjamin Morrison in the middle of Stanford game and has started eight games since then. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Morrison, a FWAA Freshman All-American in 2022, suffered a season-ending injury in the Stanford game, which created an opening that Moore has expertly filled. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound Moore leads the Irish in pass breakups with 10 this season. He’s intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles and tallied 43 tackles, including two for losses. Pro Football Focus grades Moore as Notre Dame’s top-rated defender this season with a defensive grade of 88.9 and coverage grade of 87.1. Only six FBS cornerbacks with at least 500 defensive snaps this season have higher PFF defensive grades than Moore. Only 11 have better coverage grades than Moore. Part of Moore's assignments in the National Championship game will be covering fellow FWAA Freshman All-American Jeremiah Smith. The true freshman has totaled 71 catches for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns for Ohio State this season. How Moore and Smith match up will be a key factor when Notre Dame (14-1) and Ohio State (13-2) meet on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN). Moore signed with Notre Dame rated by Rivals as a four-star recruit out of Round Rock (Texas) High. Rivals ranked him as the No. 26 cornerback and No. 228 overall in the 2024 class. The other major recruiting networks rated Moore as a three-star recruit. Moore became Notre Dame’s fifth FWAA Freshman All-American in the past six seasons. The Irish have had 11 players selected since the FWAA first started honoring freshmen in 2001. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Notre Dame’s FWAA Freshman All-Americans

2006: OL Sam Young 2007: DL Ian Williams 2011: DL Aaron Lynch 2012: DB KeiVarae Russell 2014: LB Nyles Morgan 2015: K Justin Yoon 2019: S Kyle Hamilton 2020: RB Kyren Wiliams 2021: OL Joe Alt 2022: DB Benjamin Morrison 2024: DB Leonard Moore

2024 FWAA Freshman All-America Team

OFFENSE (14) QB DJ Lagway, Florida (6-3, 239, Fr., Willis, Texas) QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (6-3, 242, R-Fr., Florence, S.C.) RB Ahmad Hardy, ULM (5-10, 205, Fr., Monticello, Miss.) RB Bryson Washington, Baylor (6-0, 203, R-Fr., Franklin, Texas) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (6-3, 215, Fr., Miami Gardens, Fla.) WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (6-2, 180, Fr., Midlothian, Texas) WR Ryan Williams, Alabama (6-0, 175, Fr., Mobile, Ala.) TE Mason Williams, Ohio (6-5, 257, R-Fr., Mogadore, Ohio) OL Aidan Banfield, North Carolina (6-3, 300, Fr., Buford, Ga.) OL Tyler Mercer, North Texas (6-4, 290, Fr., Prosper, Texas) OL Elijah Paige, USC (6-7, 320, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.) OL Tyson Ruffins, Nevada (6-2, 291, R-Fr., Carson, Calif.) OL Jordan Seaton, Colorado (6-5, 285, Fr., Washington, D.C.) OL Josiah Thompson, South Carolina (6-7, 300, Fr., Dillon, S.C.) DEFENSE (13) DL Jamarioius Brown, Ole Miss (6-1, 315, R-Fr., Moss Point, Miss.) DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma (6-2, 312, Fr., Indianapolis, Ind.) DL Colin Simmons, Texas (6-3, 245, Fr., Duncanville, Texas) DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (6-6, 248, Fr., Washington, D.C.) LB Sammy Brown, Clemson (6-2, 235, Fr., Commerce, Ga.) LB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State (6-0, 218, R-Fr., Santa Clarita, Calif.) LB Josiah Trotter, West Virginia (6-2, 242, R-Fr., Philadelphia, Pa.) CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami (6-0, 180, Fr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson (6-2, 200, Fr., Tallahassee, Fla.) CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame (6-2, 191, Fr., Round Rock, Texas) S KJ Bolden, Georgia (6-0, 185, Fr., Buford, Ga.) S Koi Perich, Minnesota (6-1, 200, Fr., Esko, Minn.) S Zechariah Poyser, Jax State (6-2, 190, R-Fr., Wildwood, Fla.) SPECIALISTS (5) K Nolan Hauser, Clemson (6-1, 190, Fr., Cornelius, N.C.) P Rhys Dakin, Iowa (6-0, 222, Fr., Melbourne, Australia) KR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State (5-11, 195, R-Fr., Charleston, S.C.) PR Kam Shanks, UAB (5-8, 180, R-Fr., Prattville, Ala.) AP Isaac Brown, Louisville (5-9, 190, Fr., Homestead, Fla.)