Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame's future remains in the spotlight

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame’s newest commitment from Rivals250 DT Tiki Hola, upcoming commitment decisions, notable new offers, recently scheduled official visits and incoming freshmen James Flanigan and Will Black on YouTube for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." Plus they answered questions live from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: John Gutierrez/Special to American-Statesman/USA Today Network

Pictured: Tiki Hola