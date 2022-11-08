Notre Dame put together one of its most impressive victories in quite some time on Saturday.

The 35-14 victory over Clemson left no doubt about which team deserved to win that night. And it raised the bar of reasonable expectations for this Notre Dame team and its future under head coach Marcus Freeman.

But of course, this Irish team is fully capable of a letdown and needs to avoid that the next two Saturdays against Navy and Boston College. Before getting into those matchups, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to catch up with someone who’s been keeping a close eye on this team and knows a thing or two about winning big games at Notre Dame.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty, a consensus All-American and Heisman Trophy contender, won a national championship with the Irish in 1966. He joined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss ND's big win over Clemson, the season quarterback Drew Pyne is having, being a first-time starter at ND, how Freeman is handling being head coach, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand's impact, what made coach Ara Parseghian great, his battles with COVID and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (24:38).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS