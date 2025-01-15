Published Jan 15, 2025
Who is making special teams special for Notre Dame on its CFP run?
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Pro Football Focus existed when former Notre Dame walk-on Mike Anello was a special teams dominator late in the Charlie Weis Era (2007-09). Just not with an arm of that scouting service that evaluated college football games and graded film until 2014.

It’s fair to say, though, with 23 special teams tackles in 2008 in 72 opportunities when the Irish ranked No. 1 nationally in kickoff coverage, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback, now 37, would have lit up the PFF tracker for elite special teams players nationally.

The way current Notre Dame players Bryce Young. Luke Talich and Drayk Bowen do, heading into Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the seventh-seeded Irish (14-1) and 8 seed Ohio State (13-2).

TV start time on ESPN for the culmination of the first ever 12-team CFP is 7:30 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Young, a freshman defensive end, ranks 11th among all special teams players nationally who have logged at least 70 special teams snaps, with a season score of 90.3. Talich, a sophomore safety and former walk-on (90.1), and Bowen, a sophomore, starting middle linebacker and reserve outfielder for the Irish baseball team (90.0), also rank in the top 20 nationally.

If you raise the bar to a minimum of 150 special teams snaps, Young — tied for second nationally in blocked kicks — jumps to No. 1, and Talich to No. 4. Collectively, PFF ranks the Irish at No. 9 nationally, and special teams have been ND’s not-so-secret weapon in the second half of the regular season and in the first three steps of its national title run in the CFP.

But Ohio State is also elite in special teams, No. 6 per PFF, and one of its special teams stars is former Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles. Styles moved to cornerback late during 2023 spring practice and moved to Columbus a few days later to finish his career with the Buckeyes.

He hasn’t been much of a factor at cornerback for two seasons at his father, Lorenzo Sr.’s, alma mater, but his 79.4 PFF season grade on special teams in 232 plays this season is second on the team to only junior defensive end Caden Curry’s 90.4.

As a reserve cornerback, Styles has a subpar 54.3 season grade in 157 defensive snaps this season.

So, who else stands out for Notre Dame this season on special teams under second-year STs coordinator Marty Biagi?

Let’s start with quantity. PFF lists 81 players having logged at least one special teams play this season. That may be a little overstated, given they’ve credited injured linebacker Kahanu Kia having played two plays with an ACL he tore this summer.

Even so, it’s an impressive number. Individually walk-ons still matter on special teams, as three of them are among ND’s top 15 performers — RB Justin Fisher, RB Jake Tafelski and LB Tre Reader. And how significant is it to be in the top 15?

Consider that Jayden Harrison, ND’s No. 1 kickoff return man and who returned one 98 yards for a touchdown in the CFP quarters against Georgia on Jan. 2, ranks 48th.

So beyond Young, Talich and Bowen, DE Josh Burnham is No. 4 (83.6), followed by S Rod Heard II (79.8), Fisher, WR Jordan Faison (77.1), RB Jeremiyah Love (76.9), TE Cooper Flanagan (74.7), linebacker Kygnstonn Viliam-Asa (74.1), TE Davis Sherwood (73.1), Tafelski (70.5), DE Loghan Thomas (70.0), S Kennedy Urlacher (69.5) and Reader (68.3).

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

PREVIOUS SNAP COUNT STORIES  

Texas A&M | Northern Illinois | Purdue | Miami (Ohio) | Louisville | Stanford | Georgia Tech | Navy | Florida State | Virginia | Army | USC | Indiana | Georgia

Meanwhile, included below are Notre Dame’s snap count totals on offense and defense from ND’s 27-27 CFP semifinal/Orange Bowl win over Penn State last Thursday along with season totals, all provided by Pro Football Focus.

Twenty-one players saw action for Notre Dame on offense, which logged 75 snaps, while 18 played on defense, with that side of the ball on the field for 67 plays.

Here are the top eight-graded performers on each side of the ball for the Irish against the Nittany Lions:

Offense: WR Jaden Greathouse (73.7), QB Steve Angeli (72.7), RB Jeremiyah Love (70.2), RB Aneyas Williams (68.3), TE Mitchell Evans (66.2), OG Charles Jagusah (65.9), OT Aamil Wagner (65.9), QB Riley Leonard (64.0).

Defense: Jordan Clark (76.1), LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (73.6), LB Jack Kiser (73.0), DE Josh Burnham (71.4), S Rod Heard II (69.5), LB Drayk Bowen (68.7), CB Leonard Moore (67.0), DE RJ Oben (67.0).

The Pro Football Focus grades that come with the snap counts are provided overnight usually on Sunday mornings — last game on Friday, then adjusted midweek after a more-thorough review takes place with a better film-review resource (as opposed to the TV copy).

Starters are identified in bold. Snap counts are courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Related Content

Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore lands on FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Cam Williams commits freshman season to learning with Notre Dame football

Notre Dame football's (later) early enrollees arrive and set focus for 2025

Notebook: Notre Dame shouldn't need motivation from last season's OSU loss

How Notre Dame recruits fared during Navy All-American Bowl week

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Quarterback
Playervs. Penn State% of offensive snaps (75) vs. Penn StateSeason

Riley Leonard

66

88%

881

Steve Angeli

9

12%

102

Kenny Minchey

0

0%

4

CJ Carr

0

0%

4

Running Back
Playervs. Penn State% of offensive snaps (75) vs. Penn StateSeason

Jeremiyah Love

32

42.7%

423

Aneyas Williams

27

36%

203

Jadarian Price

17

22.7%

288

Devyn Ford

0

0%

62

Kedren Young

0

0%

30

Justin Fisher

0

0%

3

Jake Tafelski

0

0%

2

Wide Receiver
Playervs. Penn State% of offensive snaps (75) vs. Penn StateSeason

Jaden Greathouse

65

86.7%

452

Jayden Thomas

57

76%

328

Jordan Faison

47

62.7%

389

Kris Mitchell

28

37.3%

447

Deion Colzie

15

20%

129

Beaux Collins

7

9.3%

619

Jayden Harrison

3

4%

207

Micah Gilbert

0

0%

43

Matt Jeffery

0

0%

7

Logan Saldate

0

0%

7

Jack Polian

0

0%

2

Leo Scheidler

0

0%

1

Cam Williams

0

0%

1

KK Smith

X

0%

90

Tight End
Playervs. Penn State% of offensive snaps (75) vs. Penn StateSeason

Mitchell Evans

57

76%

503

Eli Raridon

20

26.7%

372

Kevin Bauman

0

0%

70

Davis Sherwood

0

0%

47

Jack Larsen

0

0%

7

Cooper Flanagan

X

0%

362

Offensive Line
Playervs. Penn State% of offensive snaps (75) vs. Penn StateSeason

Aamil Wagner

75

100%

909

Pat Coogan

75

100%

750

Billy Schrauth

75

100%

636

Tosh Baker

61

81.3%

130

Charles Jagusah

53

70.7%

53

Rocco Spindler

22

29.3%

803

Anthony Knapp

14

18.7%

843

Sam Pendleton

0

0%

491

Sullivan Absher

0

0%

90

Chris Terek

0

0%

89

Joe Otting

0

0%

82

Guerby Lambert

0

0%

53

Ty Chan

0

0%

6

Peter Jones

0

0%

3

Ashton Craig

X

0%

159

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Defensive Line
Playervs. Penn State% of defensive snaps (67) vs. Penn StateSeason

Howard Cross III

56

83.6%

524

Gabe Rubio

47

70.1%

263

Josh Burnham

36

53.7%

429

RJ Oben

34

50.7%

365

Donovan Hinish

27

40.3%

409

Bryce Young

27

40.3%

351

Junior Tuihalamaka

25

37.3%

416

Loghan Thomas

0

0%

41

Kobi Onyiuke

0

0%

61

Armel Mukam.

0

0%

60

Sean Sevillano Jr.

0

0%

41

Grant Ristoff

0

0%

29

Devan Houstan

0

0%

11

Brenan Vernon

0

0%

8

Rylie Mills

X

0%

529

Boubacar Traore

X

0%

133

Jason Onye

X

0%

106

Jordan Botelho

X

0%

95

Linebacker
Playervs. Penn State% of defensive snaps (67) vs. Penn StateSeason

Drayk Bowen

54

80.6%

562

Jack Kiser

51

76.1%

615

Jaylen Sneed

35

52.2%

408

Jaiden Ausberry

28

41.8%

405

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

25

37.3%

303

Preston Zinter

0

0%

47

Jerry Rullo

0

0%

11

Tre Reader

0

0%

11

Teddy Rezac

0

0%

3

Bodie Kahoun

X

0%

30

Cornerback
Playervs. Penn State% of defensive snaps (67) vs. Penn StateSeason

Christian Gray

67

100%

742

Leonard Moore

67

100%

671

Karson Hobbs

0

0%

83

Tae Johnson

0

0%

39

Benjamin Morrison

X

0%

314

Jaden Mickey

X

0%

82

Safety
Playervs. Penn State% of defensive snaps (67) vs. Penn StateSeason

Xavier Watts

67

100%

906

Adon Shuler

40

59.7%

706

Rod Heard II

18

26.9%

383

Jordan Clark

15

22.4%

609

Luke Talich

0

0%

98

Kennedy Urlacher

0

0%

65

Ben Minich

0

0%

46

Max Hurleman

0

0%

32

Check out Pro Football Focus' full advanced statistics report from Thursday's game here.

NOTRE DAME 27, PENN STATE 24: Box Score

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!