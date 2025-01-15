Who is making special teams special for Notre Dame on its CFP run?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Pro Football Focus existed when former Notre Dame walk-on Mike Anello was a special teams dominator late in the Charlie Weis Era (2007-09). Just not with an arm of that scouting service that evaluated college football games and graded film until 2014.

It’s fair to say, though, with 23 special teams tackles in 2008 in 72 opportunities when the Irish ranked No. 1 nationally in kickoff coverage, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback, now 37, would have lit up the PFF tracker for elite special teams players nationally.

The way current Notre Dame players Bryce Young. Luke Talich and Drayk Bowen do, heading into Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the seventh-seeded Irish (14-1) and 8 seed Ohio State (13-2).

TV start time on ESPN for the culmination of the first ever 12-team CFP is 7:30 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Young, a freshman defensive end, ranks 11th among all special teams players nationally who have logged at least 70 special teams snaps, with a season score of 90.3. Talich, a sophomore safety and former walk-on (90.1), and Bowen, a sophomore, starting middle linebacker and reserve outfielder for the Irish baseball team (90.0), also rank in the top 20 nationally.

If you raise the bar to a minimum of 150 special teams snaps, Young — tied for second nationally in blocked kicks — jumps to No. 1, and Talich to No. 4. Collectively, PFF ranks the Irish at No. 9 nationally, and special teams have been ND’s not-so-secret weapon in the second half of the regular season and in the first three steps of its national title run in the CFP.

But Ohio State is also elite in special teams, No. 6 per PFF, and one of its special teams stars is former Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles. Styles moved to cornerback late during 2023 spring practice and moved to Columbus a few days later to finish his career with the Buckeyes.

He hasn’t been much of a factor at cornerback for two seasons at his father, Lorenzo Sr.’s, alma mater, but his 79.4 PFF season grade on special teams in 232 plays this season is second on the team to only junior defensive end Caden Curry’s 90.4.

As a reserve cornerback, Styles has a subpar 54.3 season grade in 157 defensive snaps this season.

So, who else stands out for Notre Dame this season on special teams under second-year STs coordinator Marty Biagi?

Let’s start with quantity. PFF lists 81 players having logged at least one special teams play this season. That may be a little overstated, given they’ve credited injured linebacker Kahanu Kia having played two plays with an ACL he tore this summer.

Even so, it’s an impressive number. Individually walk-ons still matter on special teams, as three of them are among ND’s top 15 performers — RB Justin Fisher, RB Jake Tafelski and LB Tre Reader. And how significant is it to be in the top 15?

Consider that Jayden Harrison, ND’s No. 1 kickoff return man and who returned one 98 yards for a touchdown in the CFP quarters against Georgia on Jan. 2, ranks 48th.

So beyond Young, Talich and Bowen, DE Josh Burnham is No. 4 (83.6), followed by S Rod Heard II (79.8), Fisher, WR Jordan Faison (77.1), RB Jeremiyah Love (76.9), TE Cooper Flanagan (74.7), linebacker Kygnstonn Viliam-Asa (74.1), TE Davis Sherwood (73.1), Tafelski (70.5), DE Loghan Thomas (70.0), S Kennedy Urlacher (69.5) and Reader (68.3).