SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Bralan Womack had a lot to say about Notre Dame. So much so that the 2026 safety recruit from Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield Academy spoke for more than two minutes straight when asked what a Notre Dame offer meant to him. Womack received an offer from head coach Marcus Freeman following Sunday’s Irish Invasion camp. “It means a lot,” Womack said. “Like Coach Freeman said, Notre Dame is an offer that when you get it, it doesn’t just give you glory in football. It gives you glory in life. “Football is going to deflate one day. When it does, you have to have something to look forward to. When you’re at a place like Notre Dame that when you have that degree in your hands, whatever you apply for after football, that degree immediately goes to the top of the sheet. Just because it’s Notre Dame. “It’s just a great offer to have. Extremely blessed, because not many people can have this offer.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

Related Content

Click here to sign up!

Sunday marked only the halfway point of Womack’s Notre Dame visit. He planned to stick around Monday to watch Notre Dame’s returning players work out and play golf with 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight, a fellow Mississippi native. Womack’s father and uncle joined him for the trip to South Bend. Knight and Womack know each other from playing on the same Coastline Stars 7-on-7 team. They’ll compete together this weekend at the OT7 Championship in Tampa, Fla. Womack expects to hear plenty from Knight about the Irish. “He doesn’t really have to be in my ear. I see it for myself,” Womack said. “It’s a great place, a great opportunity to not only be a great football player but a great young man and change the world. “That’s the biggest thing about Notre Dame: they change the world. It’s a national program. It’s known around not just the United States but around the world. Coach Marty said you can go to Hawaii, which is in the United States but it’s away, you can go to Germany, you’re going to see somebody with a Notre Dame degree. That can take you miles and miles farther than just people that want to go to the NFL.” Womack sees Knight as an example of a star player from Mississippi taking advantage of his opportunities to leave the South. Womack isn’t predicting that he will do the same, but he’s adamant about being open to doing so. With Knight repping the Irish so hard, Womack could be influenced to join him. “He’s very vocal about Notre Dame,” Womack said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Deuce outside of his house with something other than Notre Dame. I’m pretty sure he has a Notre Dame pajama suit at his house that he probably sleeps in every night. He probably has a bed cover of Notre Dame. “He’s very vocal about Notre Dame. He’s going to tell you why they’re the best school to go to. He’s just a great guy.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE