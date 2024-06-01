That commitment to Notre Dame didn't last very long either, relatively speaking. The 2025 recruit announced on Saturday that he's no longer committed to the Irish.

The three-star wide receiver from Ironton (Ohio) High pledged to the Irish on Feb. 18, less than one month after receiving a Notre Dame offer while on campus for a Jan. 20 junior day.

The status of Terry's commitment started to come into question in April, when he made a visit to Missouri, as reported by Power Mizzou on the Rivals network. News of that visit caught Notre Dame's staff off guard and left it looking for clarity.

Now the Irish can start looking for a replacement for Terry. Notre Dame still has two three-star wide receivers committed to its 2025 class: Elijah Burress and Jerome Bettis Jr. Notre Dame was already pursuing other options in an effort to sign four or five wide receivers in December.

Five of those options have scheduled official visits to Notre Dame in the first half of June, and all but one of them — new offer JonAnthony Hall — are four-star prospects: Tanook Hines June 7-9, Dylan Robinson June 11-13 and Derek Meadows and Talyn Taylor June 14-16.

Hall reported a Notre Dame offer on Friday night and quickly scheduled an official visit for June 11-13. He was scheduled to compete in the Indiana state track and field meet in the long jump and 4x100 relay on Saturday.

Terry's allure was the versatility he would have brought to Notre Dame's class with a track record of making plays. He totaled 27 catches for 525 yards and nine touchdowns, 28 rushes for 391 yards and five touchdowns, and four punt return touchdowns in 13 games for Ironton last season.

"Shaun Terry is not going to put up monster stats at Ironton, since that school runs the ball so often, but the three-star receiver is going to give a much-needed boost of speed and athleticism to Notre Dame's offense," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said in February.

"On 27 catches last season, he had nine touchdowns which is very impressive. He can also be used on jet sweeps and on special teams, because he's a playmaker with the ball in his hands. And for someone who's never going to be the biggest receiver on the field, Terry does a great job of staying on his feet and not being tackled easily."

