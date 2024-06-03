SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Larry Moon answered the question as if he were insulted by the premise. Why did the 2027 cornerback recruit from Aliquippa (Pa.) High make it a point to camp at Notre Dame on Sunday for the Irish Invasion? “If you’re not caring about the Irish,” Moon said, “then what are you doing?” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

Related Content

Click here to sign up!