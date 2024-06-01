Those numbers might not be intimidating to Grubbs, because he’s a Rivals100 quarterback himself. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 44 overall in the 2026 class.

Grubbs may very well end up following a Rivals100 quarterback in each of the previous two recruiting classes at Notre Dame. CJ Carr , who signed with Notre Dame in December, joined the Irish ranked as the No. 50 overall recruit in the 2024 class. Deuce Knight , who committed to Notre Dame in September, is currently ranked as the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

If Noah Grubbs wanted to shy away from competition, then the four-star quarterback from Lake Mary (Fla.) High wouldn’t have announced on Saturday a verbal commitment to Notre Dame ’s 2026 class.

That trio should give head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli plenty of talent at the most important position on the field and three good chances to hit on the next star quarterback at Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Grubbs proved his ability to Guidugli and Freeman last June in a camp performance at Notre Dame that resulted in a scholarship offer from the Irish. Grubbs went on to complete 58.8% of his passes (208-of-354) for 3,670 yards and 49 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in his sophomore season last fall. He’s been one of Notre Dame’s top targets at the position since then.

“Grubbs has drawn a buzz in the state of Florida since he began his high school career and he has backed it up with gaudy production ever since, all on an ideal, large and classic pro-style build,” said Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. “It has come with an ease of use from an arm-strength perspective, with live action to all three levels both on Friday nights and during offseason workouts.

“Grubbs will only enhance those strengths as he fills out a legitimate 6-foot-4 frame, where his improved build and athleticism will only help to supplement strong mechanics and accuracy already showcased in a modern scheme.

“As the experience deepens, the new Irish commitment will work that much more comfortably through his progressions, though he has some risk-taking and gunslinger in his game despite the classic tools at his disposal. A confident mental game and willingness to fit the ball in tight windows could push the ceiling even higher with the Rivals100 talent down the line.”

Grubbs picked Notre Dame from an offer list of 20-plus schools that included the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Oklahoma. He did so after making three campus visits to Notre Dame: last June’s camp, the close loss to Ohio State in September and a spring practice in March. Grubbs also visited Michigan and Miami three times each.

“I went through all the spring visits and all the places I wanted to see," Grubbs told Garcia, "and the Irish were the only ones who put a special place in my heart. And I just thought, ‘What would randomly change my decision? What would make another team jump the Irish?’ And the answer was really nothing.

“At this level now, it’s time to start making decisions earlier, and I’m ready to make my decision and make my class better. It’s better to make this decision early and build the class behind you. And I think the 2026 class at Notre Dame is going to be something special.”

