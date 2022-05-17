Notre Dame men's basketball transfer Elijah Taylor commits to Quinnipiac
The transfer portal led Elijah Taylor to Quinnipiac.
The former Notre Dame men's basketball forward announced Tuesday a commitment to the Bobcats in Hamden, Conn. Taylor entered the transfer portal in late April.
The former three-star recruit from Philadelphia's Imhotep Institute Charter High School wasn't able to make a sizeable impact in his two seasons with the Irish. Taylor didn't play as a freshman while recovering from an ankle surgery. He played in just three games for 13 minutes as a sophomore last season before he was sidelined with academic issues following the fall semester.
The 6-foot-8, 242-pound Taylor scored eight points on four shots in his limited playing time last season. He will get his next opportunity with a Quinnipiac team that ended the season with a 14-17 record and a loss to NCAA Tournament Cinderella Saint Peter's in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Tournament semifinals.
Taylor remains Notre Dame's only scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Walk-on guard Elijah Morgan entered the transfer portal in April as well, but he has not announced his next destination.
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey celebrated the graduation of seven players from the 2021-22 roster at Sunday's commencement ceremonies. Forward Paul Atkinson Jr., a Stanford graduate, received a master's degree in finance. Guards Prentiss Hubb, Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan, Trey Wertz and Robby Carmody and forward Nate Laszewski have all received bachelor's degrees.
Atkinson, Hubb, Laszewski and freshman guard Blake Wesley are all pursuing professional opportunities this offseason. Both Laszewski and Wesley could return to Notre Dame, but they would need to withdraw their names from the 2022 NBA Draft pool by June 1. Neither has indicated a desire to return.
Goodwin and Ryan previously announced their plans to return as graduate students for the 2022-23 season. Wertz hasn't made a public declaration, but he's expected to return as well. The future for Carmody is less clear given the string of injuries that have kept him sidelined since 2019.
Notre Dame added a graduate transfer commitment from Niagara guard Marcus Hammond to counter the attrition from last season's team. The Irish have had no luck with adding more interior players.
Notre Dame's incoming freshman class includes five-star guard J.J. Starling and four-star forwards Ven-Allen Lubin and Dominick Campbell. The three-man class was ranked No. 19 in the country.
|Name
|Position
|Class
|
Dane Goodwin
|
Guard
|
Graduate
|
Marcus Hammond
|
Guard
|
Graduate
|
Cormac Ryan
|
Guard
|
Graduate
|
Trey Wertz
|
Guard
|
Graduate
|
Tony Sanders Jr.
|
Guard
|
Junior
|
Matt Zona
|
Forward
|
Junior
|
J.R. Konieczny
|
Guard
|
Sophomore
|
Dominick Campbell
|
Forward
|
Freshman
|
Ven-Allen Lubin
|
Forward
|
Freshman
|
J.J. Starling
|
Guard
|
Freshman
