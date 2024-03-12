For points of Tuesday's game inside Capital One Arena, No. 12 seed Notre Dame men's basketball's young crop of talent looked like they'd been here before. The bright lights of the ACC Tournament weren't enough to affect freshman point guard Markus Burton, who had 15 points by halftime and seemingly got to any spot on the floor as he wished. Sophomore forward Tae Davis, who played two tournament games last year at Seton Hall — one in Madison Square Garden as part of the Big East Tournament and one at Colorado as part of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) — didn't look shy when scoring five points within the first three minutes of the game. Freshman guard Braeden Shrewsberry, head coach Micah Shrewsberry's son, a 41% shooter from the 3-point line, came right out of the halftime break and drained a 3-pointer that got Notre Dame's bench up and off its feet in celebration. Burton, Davis and Shrewsberry have emerged as ND's top three scoring options, and their competitive identities were tested in Notre Dame's 84-80 win over No. 13 seed Georgia Tech in the opening game of the conference tournament. The Yellow Jackets fought back from 17 down and made it a back-and-forth game for the final minutes, but Davis' two-way ability, Shrewsberry's shooting consistency and Burton's playmaking put the Irish (13-19) over the hump. "First, I want to congratulate Georgia Tech," Micah Shrewsberry said after the game. "As I saw them in the bracket, it was a team I just didn't want to play them again. I got so much respect for Damon [Stoudamire] as a coach, his whole staff. They've played really, really well throughout this year, and he can coach, man." "I knew it would be a really tough battle. But proud of our guys, proud of their effort. When we had to dig in and come back, we made some big-time plays." SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTc2OTE5NTIyMCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

Notre Dame forward Tae Davis, pictured above, scored 12 points in Tuesday's win. Davis also made a key deflection within the final minute that resulted in a turnover. (Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports)

Arguably no play was bigger than Notre Dame's second-to-final defensive possession, when Davis switched onto Georgia Tech guard Nathan George, who scored a game-high 24 points. With ND holding a two-point lead and Burton, George's normal matchup, having four fouls, Davis got into a defensive stance and accepted the challenge. While George drove down the lane, Davis used his 6-foot-9 frame and got a deflection that resulted in a steal for Irish forward Kebba Njie. The Yellow Jackets were forced to foul Braeden Shrewsberry, who effectively put the game out of reach by knocking in both free throws on the other end. George scored 13 points in the second half, but Davis said he had confidence in getting a stop because of Notre Dame's preparation in pick-and-roll defense. "The coaches just made adjustments really throughout the game," Davis said. "I ended up on him. We was kind of working on that in practice, and it just translated late in the game." Davis finished with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting with three assists and three rebounds. Midway through the second half, Davis was thrust into the point guard role when Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets switched to a full-court press. The extra pressure gave ND trouble, forcing the Irish to commit 10 second-half turnovers. Behind George and Baye Ndongo, the latter of which scored 22 points, Georgia Tech climbed back into the game and took its first lead with under five minutes left while face-guarding the ACC Rookie of the Year to deny Burton the ball. "They were being really aggressive with their double-teams," Micah Shrewsberry said. "They were trapping some ball screens. They were running ... they're a good offensive rebounding team, and we were boxing out and maybe came up with it, but then we were getting a little casual with our rebounds, and they were stealing it from behind." "Human nature sometimes sets in. A team that is down really gets aggressive, and the team that's up sometimes takes their foot off the gas and starts to coast, and you see leads like that change. That's what happened. So then everything starts going your way, like threes start falling. We were fouling and sending them to the free-throw line a little too much. They were getting offensive rebounds and some turnovers, and everything kind of snowballed, but we were able to kind of stymy it at the end." Davis and Burton each committed four turnovers, but Notre Dame's scoring proved too much for the Yellow Jackets late. Burton scored six of his 21 points in the second half and dished out a team-high eight assists. Braeden Shrewsberry caught fire from beyond the arc and made four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 23 points. Njie also finished in double figures with 11 points. The Penn State transfer hauled in nine rebounds, including six in the second half. Earlier in the season, several opponents, including Auburn, Marquette and NC State, showed full-court pressure against Notre Dame and forced 13, 19 and 12 turnovers in those games, respectively. Notre Dame never really found an exact recipe for breaking Georgia Tech's press, but its defense was the difference, according to Micah Shrewsberry.