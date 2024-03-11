ACC names Notre Dame guard Markus Burton its ACC Rookie of the Year
In its 11th season of men’s basketball as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Notre Dame now has its first ACC Rookie of the Year.
Notre Dame’s Markus Burton, a local point guard who came to the Irish as a three-star recruit, was named Monday as the ACC Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Troy Murphy (1999) and Chris Thomas (2002) previously won Big East Rookie of the Year at Notre Dame.
The 5-foot-11, 166-pound Burton led Notre Dame in scoring (17.3 points per game), assists (4.3 per game) and steals (2.0 per game) in 31 regular season games. Burton, a product of Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn, ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring, sixth in assists and fourth in steals.
With 535 points, Burton has already broken Murphy’s freshman scoring record at Notre Dame (519 points) ahead of this week’s ACC Tournament. The 12th-seeded Irish (12-19, 7-13 ACC) open play Tuesday (2 p.m. EDT on ACC Network) in the first round against 13th-seeded Georgia Tech (14-17, 7-13).
Burton’s 46 votes for Rookie of the Year beat out Duke’s Jared McCain with 20 votes in second place. Burton also received a spot on the All-ACC Third Team.
Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry finished fourth for ACC Coach of the Year with three votes. North Carolina’s Hubert Davis won the award. North Carolina’s RJ Davis won ACC Player of the Year.
2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
(Name, School, Points)
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373
PJ Hall, Clemson, 363
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292
Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280
SECOND TEAM
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219
Norchad Omier, Miami, 172
Quinten Post, Boston College, 135
THIRD TEAM
DJ Horne, NC State, 109
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69
Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62
HONORABLE MENTION
Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47
Jared McCain, Duke, 29
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24
Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
Player of the Year
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 68 votes
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3
PJ Hall, Clemson, 2
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 1
Quinten Post, Boston College, 1
Defensive Player of the Year
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 43 votes
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 19
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 4
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 4
Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
Jaeden Zackery, Boston College, 1
Jack Clark, Clemson, 1
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 1
Rookie of the Year
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46 votes
Jared McCain, Duke, 20
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 5
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 2
Caleb Foster, Duke, 1
Kyshawn George, Miami, 1
Most Improved Player
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 30 votes
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 18
Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech, 12
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 5
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 3
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 3
Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 3
Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1
Sixth Man Of the Year
Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 33 votes
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 20
Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 6
Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 5
Mason Madsen, Boston College, 4
Primo Spears, Florida State, 4
Caleb Foster, Duke, 3
Coach of the Year
Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes
Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12
Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6
Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3
Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1
Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1
All-Defensive Team
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26
Quinten Post, Boston College, 21
All-Rookie Team
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes
Jared McCain, Duke, 73
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60
Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39
