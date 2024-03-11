In its 11th season of men’s basketball as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Notre Dame now has its first ACC Rookie of the Year.

Notre Dame’s Markus Burton, a local point guard who came to the Irish as a three-star recruit, was named Monday as the ACC Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Troy Murphy (1999) and Chris Thomas (2002) previously won Big East Rookie of the Year at Notre Dame.

The 5-foot-11, 166-pound Burton led Notre Dame in scoring (17.3 points per game), assists (4.3 per game) and steals (2.0 per game) in 31 regular season games. Burton, a product of Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn, ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring, sixth in assists and fourth in steals.

With 535 points, Burton has already broken Murphy’s freshman scoring record at Notre Dame (519 points) ahead of this week’s ACC Tournament. The 12th-seeded Irish (12-19, 7-13 ACC) open play Tuesday (2 p.m. EDT on ACC Network) in the first round against 13th-seeded Georgia Tech (14-17, 7-13).