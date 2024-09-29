PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Notre Dame gets bump up in both polls heading into bye week's self scout

Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse gets a lift after scoring on a TD pass from Riley Leonard , Saturday against Louisville.
Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse gets a lift after scoring on a TD pass from Riley Leonard , Saturday against Louisville. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

The perception of the Notre Dame football program from the outside looking in is hardly irrelevant as the calendar gets ready to flip to October.

Even though the first College Football Playoff rankings won’t be released until Nov. 5, eight games and two bye weeks into the 2024 Irish schedule.

And the Irish got a bump in both major polls Sunday following their 31-24 takedown of a then-15th-ranked Louisville team Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, a team similarly constructed — even with rampant roster turnover — to the one that impaled the Irish playoff bubble last Oct. 7.

ND (4-1) rose two spots to No. 14 in the latest AP poll, while climbing a single spot to 13th in the coaches rankings.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS


Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3U1a0JDQ0k4VWw4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Related Content

Big plays on Notre Dame's fourth-quarter touchdown drive gave Irish cushion

Game Balls: Freshman Leonard Moore, DB Jordan Clark rise to the occasion

Transcript: Marcus Freeman's postgame press conference after win over Louisville

Progress over perfection enough for now to keep Notre Dame dreaming big

Notre Dame football injury report: DE Joshua Burnham available vs. UL

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE


Alabama, with its 41-34 victory over Georgia, jumps into the No. 1 spot in the AP poll, displacing Texas. The Longhorns are No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia.

USC remains ND’s highest-ranked opponent, at No. 11 this week. Louisville slips to No. 22, while Texas A&M is tied with AP poll newbie UNLV at No. 25.

The most important numbers to coach Marcus Freeman, though, in the coming week — ND’s first bye week in a five-week span — are the analytics and statistics that help drive personnel and schematic tweaks before ND resumes playing games Oct. 12 at home against Stanford (2-2).

“We have to get better,” Freeman said Saturday about his bye week plan. “That's the most important thing. Part of this week we’ll be out recruiting. You know, we have to continue to recruit and go see some guys.

“But the main emphasis of this week is how do we improve. Part of improving will be to get healthy. Got to get healthy in areas that we can. Got to look at schematically where can we continue to enhance? We have to get better. I'm confident we will.”

The most pressing from an optics standpoint, with a lot of pragmatism built in as well, is continuing to improve ND’s team pass efficiency rating, which stands at No. 99 out of 133 FBS teams. And rising.

Senior QB Riley Leonard had his best pass-efficiency rating of the season by far Saturday (162.1) against arguably the best defense ND has faced or will face in the 2024 regular season. He also rushed for a team-leading 52 yards on 13 carries and continues to rank third among FBS QBs in rushing yards per carry (6.34).

Perhaps more pressing is ND’s continued struggles with run defense (54th nationally). The Irish play two of the top five rushing offenses in the nation coming up (Navy 1st in rush offense on Oct. 26, Army 5th on Nov. 23). Both of those teams finished September undefeated and both received votes in this week’s AP and coaches polls.

Like coach Brian Kelly before him (14-2 in games after a bye week while at ND), Freeman has made the most of his bye weeks in a smaller sample size. The Irish are 3-0 in post-bye week games under Freeman, winning by a combined score of 131-34 over BYU (2022), Pitt (2023) and Wake Forest (2023).

Only the Cougars in 2022 among them finished with a winning record (8-5). BYU was ranked 16th at the time of the game, played in Las Vegas as part of the Shamrock Series.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time (ET)/ Result TV

Aug. 31

at Texas A&M

W 23-13

ABC

Sept. 7

NORTHERN ILLINOIS

L 16-14

NBC

Sept. 14

at Purdue

W 66-7

CBS

Sept. 21

MIAMI (OHIO)

W 28-3

NBC

Sept. 28

LOUISVILLE

W 31-24

Peacock

Oct. 5

Off Week



Oct. 12

STANFORD

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 19

vs. Georgia Tech in Mercedez-Benz Stadium

TBA

TBA

Oct. 26

vs. Navy in MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Noon

ABC or ESPN

Nov. 2

Off Week



Nov. 9

FLORIDA STATE

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 16

VIRGINIA

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 23

vs. Army West Point in Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

7 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 30

at USC

TBA

TBA

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!
Click here for more info!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvbm90cmUtZGFtZS1nZXRzLWJ1bXAtdXAtaW4tYm90aC1wb2xs cy1oZWFkaW5nLWludG8tYnllLXdlZWstcy1zZWxmLXNjb3V0IiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZub3Ry ZWRhbWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZub3RyZS1kYW1lLWdldHMtYnVt cC11cC1pbi1ib3RoLXBvbGxzLWhlYWRpbmctaW50by1ieWUtd2Vlay1zLXNl bGYtc2NvdXQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEyOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=