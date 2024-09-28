PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Game Balls: Freshman Leonard Moore, DB Jordan Clark rise to the occasion

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Leonard Moore (right) strips the ball from Louisville QB Tyler Shough for a big turnover for the Irish Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame freshman cornerback Leonard Moore (right) strips the ball from Louisville QB Tyler Shough for a big turnover for the Irish Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. (Michael Caterina, Associated Press)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In what turned into a war of attrition Saturday, especially on Notre Dame’s side and in its injury tent, the 16th-ranked Irish showed more guts, guile and game-changing plays in its showdown with No. 15 Louisville.

And enough head-scratchers in its 31-24 victory to keep head coach Marcus Freeman busy next week during the first of two bye weeks for ND (4-1).

The bottom line is Notre Dame did enough against a Cardinal team that throttled the Irish (33-20) last season to make whatever fixes and conclusions Freeman arrives at part of a relevant big picture.

It’s clear it’s a team that does not yet profile as a College Football Playoff shoo-on, but it showed some signs against Louisville (3-1) of being able to move in that direction next month, starting with Stanford at home on Oct. 12.

In the meantime, Inside ND Sports awarded two game balls, per usual. Not so usual is giving both of them to defensive players. Here are two of several deserving candidates.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzRSamZGakFEdE1RP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Defense: Leonard Moore, Cornerback

Five days after junior cornerback Jaden Mickey exited the Irish roster to redshirt and eventually transfer, freshman cornerback Leonard Moore played way more than Mickey’s usual rotational snaps.

Because sophomore starter Christian Gray was a late scratch. Moore started and finished, and in between forced a big Louisville fumble early — its first turnover of the season — and a team-high seven tackles.

Defense: Jordan Clark, Nickel/Cornerback

The grad senior nickel also had to adapt, playing both his natural position, then shifting to boundary cornerback when All-American Ben Morrison had to leave the game with an injury for a key stretch in the second half.

Clark finished with five tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and was in coverage on Louisville’s final fourth-down pass attempt that fell incomplete with 47 seconds left in the game.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTkyNDI1MDI0MCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!
Click here for more info!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZ2FtZS1iYWxscy1mcmVzaG1hbi1sZW9uYXJkLW1vb3JlLWRi LWpvcmRhbi1jbGFyay1yaXNlLXRvLXRoZS1vY2Nhc2lvbiIsCiAgICBjc19m cGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm90cmVk YW1lLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZ2FtZS1iYWxscy1mcmVzaG1hbi1s ZW9uYXJkLW1vb3JlLWRiLWpvcmRhbi1jbGFyay1yaXNlLXRvLXRoZS1vY2Nh c2lvbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==