SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In what turned into a war of attrition Saturday, especially on Notre Dame’s side and in its injury tent, the 16th-ranked Irish showed more guts, guile and game-changing plays in its showdown with No. 15 Louisville.

And enough head-scratchers in its 31-24 victory to keep head coach Marcus Freeman busy next week during the first of two bye weeks for ND (4-1).

The bottom line is Notre Dame did enough against a Cardinal team that throttled the Irish (33-20) last season to make whatever fixes and conclusions Freeman arrives at part of a relevant big picture.

It’s clear it’s a team that does not yet profile as a College Football Playoff shoo-on, but it showed some signs against Louisville (3-1) of being able to move in that direction next month, starting with Stanford at home on Oct. 12.

In the meantime, Inside ND Sports awarded two game balls, per usual. Not so usual is giving both of them to defensive players. Here are two of several deserving candidates.