PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Progress over perfection enough for now to keep Notre Dame dreaming big

Quarterback Riley Leonard accounted for three TDs as the Irish avenged a 2023 loss to Louisville Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
Quarterback Riley Leonard accounted for three TDs as the Irish avenged a 2023 loss to Louisville Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — With a long list of new injuries that a new self-imposed protocol prevents Marcus Freeman from getting specific and expansive about, the Notre Dame head football coach at least doesn’t have to worry about his starting quarterback.

Even if a significant portion of the fanbase continues to.

Riley Leonard, too, was a casualty in 16th-ranked Notre Dame’s 31-24 squelching of No. 15 Louisville, Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, albeit it a temporary one. Junior backup Steve Angeli’s first high-leverage relief appearance of the season lasted all of one snap and consisted of handing the ball off to running back Jeremiyah Love early in the second quarter with the Irish ahead 21-14.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS


Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3U1a0JDQ0k4VWw4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE


“The play I went out, I got the wind knocked out of me,” Leonard explained, dispelling guesses about a shoulder injury or a blow to the head jarring enough to cause the training staff to take off his helmet and walk him off the field, but not enough to cause a concussion.

“It’s kind of soft,” Leonard continued of his injury. “It’s weird saying that now. You’ve got to go out for a play, because you got the wind knocked out of you. But that was terrible. I couldn’t breathe. It was really no problem after a couple minutes. It’s a bad feeling getting that wind knocked out of you. It really didn’t play an impact at all.”

What impacted the game more than anything was the Irish (4-1) finding an identity, and it had nothing to do with wearing white pants in Notre Dame Stadium for the first time or wearing green jerseys anywhere for the 18th time since 1983.

“I think we’re a really tough group,” offered Jaden Greathouse, whose 34-yard, first-quarter TD strike from Leonard was part of a breakout day for the sophomore slot receiver. “I think we’re a really resilient group.

“There’s been a lot of adversity that’s come our way throughout this season so far, but we remain strong. We remain confident, and we trust each other. I think that’s what this team is built around and is going to continue to lead us moving forward.”

Saturday they did it with losing arguably the team’s best pass rusher, Boubacar Traore, for most of the game due to injury, and its most experienced linebacker, Jack Kiser in the second half. And maybe the best cornerback in the nation, Ben Morrison, for a stretch, and Morrison’s sidekick, Christian Gray, for the entire game when his sore shoulder wouldn’t loosen up sufficiently in pregame warmups.

And wide receiver Jordan Faison. And left offensive guard Sam Pendleton late.

“You have to have Plan B, C, D ready to roll,” Freeman said.

What might that look like?

On the Louisville drive right after the one in which Leonard was injured and ended in a punt, the Cardinals took the ball at their own 5 and quickly pushed the ball up the field into Notre Dame territory.

On a critical 3-and-7 from the Irish 47-yard line, the Irish had four freshmen on the field playing defense — Loghan Thomas and Bryce Young at the end spots, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa at linebacker and Leonard Moore at one of the cornerback spots.

All-America safety Xavier Watts, four seasons removed from being a freshman, picked off a Tyler Shough pass and returned it 34 yards to set up an Irish field goal before half.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8gZWxzZSBidXQgWGF2aWVyIFdhdHRzPzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT7imJjvuI8gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hhdmllcndhdHRzNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AeGF2aWVyd2F0dHM2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28veDlRc0JkMjRPOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3g5UXNCZDI0 Tzg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9v dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDEzMjMwODUyOTIyOTkxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Moore made his first career start, led the team with seven tackles and played the majority of the game, if not all of it. He also forced a first-quarter fumble on a long run by Shough— Louisville’s first turnover of the season and one of three on the day — that sophomore linebacker Jaiden Ausberry recovered and the Irish offense turned into points.

Later when Morrison had to leave the game, nickel Jordan Clark moved to Morrison’s spot and safety Rod Heard II was manning Clark’s nickel spot. Junior cornerback Jaden Mickey’s announcement Monday that he was redshirting with the intent to transfer was part of that chain of events.

“We didn't have a lot of practice reps, I'll tell you that,” Freeman said of the emergency configuration, “with expecting Christian to try to give it a go.”

And yet on an inflection point — perhaps the inflection point — in Freeman’s third and historically defining season — Notre Dame knocked off a ranked team for the ninth time since the 38-year-old Ohio State grad with no previous coaching experience succeeded Brian Kelly. Only legendary Frank Leahy (10), among Irish head coaches, amassed more in his first three seasons.

“Obviously, wasn't perfect as everybody saw, we saw, our players saw,” Freeman said of the win in which Louisville ran 22 more offensive plays, gained 105 more yards and eight more first downs. “You find a way to get it done when it matters most.”

Like thwarting four of five Cardinal fourth-down conversion tries, for instance. That included a deep shot toward the Irish red zone with 47 seconds left, with Clark and Watts defending well and causing an incomplete pass.

Which doesn’t mean he thinks an Irish team that perpetuated its realistic playoff aspirations into October is a finished product or anywhere close to it. But on Saturday Freeman was more concerned with what his team is and what it can turn into than a loud slice of the fan base that is fixated on what this team is not.

Particularly where it applies to Leonard.

For the record, TD passes (2), completion rate (74%, 17-of-23) and pass-efficiency rating (164.2) were all his best in a Notre Dame uniform and in his past nine games going back to his Duke days. His 163 passing yards matched a season high.

He also became the first QB in the past 22 Louisville games, dating back to 2022, to lead a scoring drive against the Cardinals defense on the first offensive drive of the day. The Irish covered 75 yards on 12 plays, capped by a Love six-yard TD run, in answering Louisville’s score following an Irish fumble on the opening kickoff.

And on a day when Louisville largely bottled up Notre Dame’s traditional running game, Leonard ran for a team-high 52 yards on 13 carries with a TD.

“There was no consideration of changing quarterbacks going into the second half,” Freeman said when pressed with that question in the postgame. “We didn't have a lot of success in the second half, and I always say you are going to blame the quarterback.

“That's what you do. You're supposed to do. You're going to blame the head coach. That's what you're supposed to do. We will go back and see what decisions Riley made in the second half that weren't good.

“Damn it, he played really well in the first half. Our whole entire offense didn't play great in the second half. It's easy to point the finger at Riley, but I'm proud of the way he performed today and led our offense to victory.”

The upcoming bye week, though, before the Irish resume with an Oct. 12 home matchup with Stanford, is the perfect opportunity for Freeman to look at his team from both perspectives — the promise that he so much believes in, and how to coax it into reality, as well as the flaws that hint that another Northern Illinois episode is possible and how to mitigate, if not eliminate, those shortcomings.

And when you look at the roster, there isn’t an apparent dead end anywhere, five games deep into the season. And there are some apparent solutions.

The eventual return of nose guard Gabe Rubio and field end Josh Burnham in October should help an Irish run defense that’s gotten pushed around too frequently and convincingly. Perhaps tweaking the five-man linebacker rotation will help that too.

The October return of ND’s best offensive lineman Billy Schrauth gives Freeman another option with that developing group. Colgate walk-on transfer Max Hurleman may be the punt returner the Irish have been searching for.

The wide receiver corps has numbers and talent, and perhaps is on the cusp of more consistency. Greathouse’s four catches for 61 yards Saturday was an encouraging sign.

As for Leonard? It’s about incremental progress. It’s not going to be like turning on a switch. His evolution has been and will be a process, not an event. And if it goes sideways at some point, it’s hard to believe Angeli wouldn’t be ready to give his best shot.

After the game, Leonard confessed his Sunday plans are to play golf, catch a bass or two in a lake somewhere, and let his body heal. Then back to work. With a smile, and probably a golly too.

As much friendly fire as Leonard has had to endure in his first month as Notre Dame’s quarterback, he still looks like it as a dream come true and is more convinced than ever that his team’s big dreams are close enough to touch.

Not that he’ll push a brash agenda.

“Shoot, it’s kind of hard for me to look at the bigger picture sometimes,” he said. “I feel like I’m very narrow in my vision. I see right now that the team’s better than we were last week. The offense is better than it was last week. The defense is better than it was last week. We’re starting to roll, starting to get our confidence back.

“Bigger picture, who knows? We’ve got a lot of potential. But right now, I think we’re doing all right.”

NOTRE DAME 31, LOUISVILLE 24: Box Score

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRU9OQVJEIExFVFMgSVQgRkxZICA8YnI+PGJyPlRPVUNIRE9XTiBJ UklTSCAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv SXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0ly aXNoPC9hPuKYmO+4jyB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v amFkZW5ncmVhdDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGphZGVuZ3JlYXQx PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmlsZXlsZW9u YXJkMTNfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByaWxleWxlb25hcmQxM188 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rd0FTajQ5TWVJIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20va3dBU2o0OU1lSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOb3RyZSBEYW1l IEZvb3RiYWxsIChATkRGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMTIwMjE5NDU4NTQzODEw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!
Click here for more info!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcHJvZ3Jlc3Mtb3Zlci1wZXJmZWN0aW9uLWVub3VnaC1mb3It bm93LXRvLWtlZXAtbm90cmUtZGFtZS1kcmVhbWluZy1iaWciLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vdHJl ZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnByb2dyZXNzLW92ZXItcGVyZmVj dGlvbi1lbm91Z2gtZm9yLW5vdy10by1rZWVwLW5vdHJlLWRhbWUtZHJlYW1p bmctYmlnJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK