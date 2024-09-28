PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Notre Dame football injury report: DE Joshua Burnham available vs. UL

Notre Dame defensive end Joshua Burnham (40) makes a tackle against Tennessee State last season.
Notre Dame defensive end Joshua Burnham (40) makes a tackle against Tennessee State last season. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Defensive end Joshua Burnham will be available for Notre Dame football for the first time since he suffered a left ankle injury late in ND's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. Prior to kickoff, the program announced all players on its official depth chart released earlier this week will be available against Louisville (3:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Burnham went through warmups with a taped brace on his left ankle. How much Burnham will be able to give remains to be seen. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound junior played significant snaps in the first two games of the season despite graduate senior RJ Oben being the starter. Burnham totaled four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. Oben has five tackles through four games.

Four players expected to return this season are sidelined this week: sophomore tight end Cooper Flanagan (left ankle), junior right guard Billy Schrauth (right ankle), senior defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (left foot) and freshman safety Tae Johnson (left foot). Flanagan was the newest addition to the sidelined list with his injury occurring in the Miami (Ohio) game.

Notre Dame has several players listed out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), VYP Jordan Botelho (knee), C Ashton Craig (knee), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), OL Charles Jagusah (shoulder) , LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).

