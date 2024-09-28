Defensive end Joshua Burnham will be available for Notre Dame football for the first time since he suffered a left ankle injury late in ND's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. Prior to kickoff, the program announced all players on its official depth chart released earlier this week will be available against Louisville (3:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Burnham went through warmups with a taped brace on his left ankle. How much Burnham will be able to give remains to be seen. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound junior played significant snaps in the first two games of the season despite graduate senior RJ Oben being the starter. Burnham totaled four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. Oben has five tackles through four games.

