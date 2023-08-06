Notre Dame football unveils jerseys for season opener in Ireland
Notre Dame football won't wear green when it plays its season opener in Dublin, Ireland against Navy on Aug. 26. The green uniforms have been reserved for the home game against Ohio State on Sept. 23.
However, Notre Dame will wear a slightly different uniform than normal against the Midshipmen. The jerseys were revealed Sunday morning — 20 days before kickoff in Ireland.
The changes are minimal with a Gaelic stripe pattern surrounding an ND logo on the outside shoulders. A Shamrock logo and the colors of the Ireland flag have been added to the back of the jerseys below the neck.
Navy, also an Under Armour client, will wear slightly different jerseys for the game.
