The exercise conducted by Douglas Farmer for NBCSports.com every preseason provides a good litmus test for the perceived talent hierarchy on the Notre Dame football roster. Each year, Farmer asks several media members to rank Notre Dame’s top 25 most impactful players heading into the upcoming season for his "Counting Down the Irish" series. Farmer shared his poll results throughout the past week culminating with the full 25 on Friday afternoon. I provided my ballot on behalf of Inside ND Sports even though Eric Hansen previously shared his own top 23 for the 2023 season in early July. Farmer gave us until this past Sunday to submit our ballots, so we were able to have some insight from the first few preseason camp practices before completing the list. Let’s take a look at my top 25 before comparing it to the aggregate list. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTU4MDE0ODIzOCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Top 25 impactful players for 2023

1. QB Sam Hartman 2. LT Joe Alt 3. CB Benjamin Morrison 4. RB Audric Estimé 5. LB JD Bertrand 6. RT Blake Fisher 7. WR Jayden Thomas 8. S Xavier Watts 9. TE Mitchell Evans 10. NT Howard Cross III 11. WR Tobias Merriweather 12. CB Cam Hart 13. C Zeke Correll 14. DT Rylie Mills 15. DE Jordan Botelho 16. WR Chris Tyree 17. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste 18. LG Billy Schrauth 19. LB Jack Kiser 20. CB Jaden Mickey 21. DB Thomas Harper 22. RB Jadarian Price 23. WR Jaden Greathouse 24. TE Holden Staes 25. LB Jaylen Sneed CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Players I’m higher on

• Safety Xavier Watts: My ranking of Watts at No. 8 was higher than any of the other eight voters. No one else had the 6-foot, 204-pound senior ranked higher than No. 11. I’m expecting a big season out of Watts, who seems like the only sure thing at the safety position heading into the season. How the other safeties fit around him will be interesting, but he should be able to carry the momentum from the end of last season to become a key piece of the Irish defense. • Tight end Mitchell Evans: My ranking of Evans at No. 9 was the highest, and no one else had him higher than 15th. Who knew the No. 1 Notre Dame tight end could be expected to have such little impact? Though Evans lacks the production history as a pass catcher (five career catches for 60 yards and one touchdown), he’s experienced and in line for a breakout season. The best argument for lowering Evans would be an emergence of someone like sophomore Holden Staes. But I think there’s room for both of them to have an impact with quarterback Sam Hartman running the offense. • Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste: My ranking of Jean-Baptiste at No. 17 was tied for the highest with one other voter. But four other voters didn’t even include them on their lists. The preseason buzz for Jean-Baptiste was tempered a bit when he didn’t play in the Blue-Gold Game, so he hasn’t been able to show off what he can do quite yet. Jean-Baptiste wasn’t even among the defensive linemen asked to speak to reporters following a practice last week. But everyone who speaks about Jean-Baptiste around Notre Dame’s program has high praise for him, so I’m expecting him to make a leap in production from the reserve role player he was at Ohio State.

Players I’m lower on