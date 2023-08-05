Watch: Highlights from Notre Dame football's ninth preseason practice
Notre Dame football held its ninth preseason camp practice on Saturday, Aug 5. Watch Irish wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties and more work through drills including one-on-ones.
Players featured include quarterback Sam Hartman, wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, tight end Holden Staes, center Zeke Correll, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebacker Preston Zinter, cornerback Jaden Mickey, safety Antonio Carter II and more.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Sam Hartman and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli on July 26.