Notre Dame football held its ninth preseason camp practice on Saturday, Aug 5. Watch Irish wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties and more work through drills including one-on-ones.

Players featured include quarterback Sam Hartman, wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, tight end Holden Staes, center Zeke Correll, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebacker Preston Zinter, cornerback Jaden Mickey, safety Antonio Carter II and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Sam Hartman and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli on July 26.



