Notre Dame football will wear uniforms complete with green jerseys, green pants and green cleats when Ohio State comes to Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 23.

The Irish program unveiled the new green look with a video spoofing "Jerry Maguire," the 1996 movie starring Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman played the role of Cruise, a sports agent, and running back Audric Estimé played the role of Gooding, a football playing client.

In the famous scene from the movie, Gooding's character makes Cruise's character yell "Show me the money!" In the Notre Dame version, Estimé makes Freeman yell "Show me the green jerseys!" And that's exactly what they've done.

You can watch the full video below:

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS