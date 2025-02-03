Notre Dame football sets 2025 Blue-Gold Game for April 12

Notre Dame's annual spring football scrimmage will happen 82 days after the Irish played for the national championship in Atlanta.
The Irish football program announced Monday that the 94th edition of the Blue-Gold Game will take place on Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. EDT in Notre Dame Stadium. The scrimmage will be streamed live on Peacock.
Notre Dame is selling tickets to the event with general admission at $10 and reserved seats at $40.
Notre Dame's spring practice schedule will have to be compressed due to the timing of Easter on April 20, which pushed the Blue-Gold Game earlier into April. The football team traditionally doesn't practice during spring break, which runs March 10-14 this year. That doesn't leave a lot of time to stretch out spring practices ahead of the Blue-Gold Game.
Notre Dame could opt to ease some of its heavily used players returning from last season into its spring practice schedule because the season lasted so long. The Irish finished the season 14-2 with a 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the CFP National Championship Game.
