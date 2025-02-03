Notre Dame football sets 2025 Blue-Gold Game for April 12

Notre Dame's annual spring football scrimmage will happen 82 days after the Irish played for the national championship in Atlanta.

The Irish football program announced Monday that the 94th edition of the Blue-Gold Game will take place on Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. EDT in Notre Dame Stadium. The scrimmage will be streamed live on Peacock.

Notre Dame is selling tickets to the event with general admission at $10 and reserved seats at $40.

