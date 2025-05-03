Rivals100 RB Javian Osborne commits to Notre Dame football's 2026 class

Javian Osborne wanted to commit on his first visit to Notre Dame in March. The Rivals100 running back followed his father’s guidance and didn’t make any declarations on the visit. But patience never changed the way Osborne felt about the Irish. That’s why Osborne was ready Saturday to announce his commitment to Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class. “It was pretty easy for me,” Osborne told Inside ND Sports. “When I stepped foot on campus, I felt a different feeling. I felt a feeling that I never got anywhere else. I’ve been on a lot of trips, but when I when I went up to South Bend and walked on campus, it was just a different feeling that I never got before. “It was past the football part. The school environment, the campus lifestyle, it just fits me as a person.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Osborne picked Notre Dame over fellow finalist Michigan. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior at Forney (Texas) High also considered Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and Oregon throughout his recruitment. But in April, Osborne decided to narrow his focus on the Irish and Wolverines with a commitment date of May 3 in mind. Osborne's father previously suggested he wait to make a decision until after taking official visits. Instead, Osborne visited Notre Dame and Michigan for their respective spring games to wrap up his recruitment. "That second visit, it was just like a cherry on top for me," Osborne said of his visit for Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game. "I already knew the campus. The first visit, they laid out the red carpet. They laid out everything and showed everything." Though the Blue-Gold Game pales in comparison to a home game in the fall, it still gave Osborne a sense of how Notre Dame fans embrace the football program. "The fans love Notre Dame," Osborne said. "They breathe Notre Dame football. They're big fans of it. I love that about the community, the city and the culture." Notre Dame's coaches became big fans of Osborne, too. He's been a productive running back at Forney High since his freshman season when he rushed 138 times for 908 yards and eight touchdowns. He reached 2,231 yards and 39 touchdowns on 290 carries in his sophomore season. He rushed 188 times for 1,227 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall. He's also added 28 receptions for 386 yards and five touchdowns throughout his career. Rivals ranks Osborne as No. 3 running back and No. 89 overall in the 2026 class. He's the 12th-ranked prospect in Texas in his recruiting class. Last spring, Osborne completed a 100-meter dash in 11.05 seconds. "He's one of our favorite backs in this 2026 cycle largely because he presents a three-down versatile skill set," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. "For starters, he runs extremely low to the ground. He's extremely tough running through contact. He has elite contact balance to extends and runs. He has proven track speed and breakaway speed to distance himself on any given play and turn it into a home run. "But really we love his toughness on a run-to-run basis, his ability to consistently churn out tough yardage between the tackles and also that aforementioned speed to break away on certain plays and impact the passing game as well." Osborne became the first running back commitment in Notre Dame's 2026 class, which now includes 14 commitments and is ranked by Rivals as second best in the country behind only USC and its 26 commitments. That also made Osborne the first running back to commit to Notre Dame since the arrival of new running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider in February. Seider, who spent the last seven seasons at Penn State, offered Osborne in December, which was Osborne's 40th scholarship offer. Osborne was curious why it took so long to get an offer from the Nittany Lions, but it didn't take Osborne long to start developing a relationship with Seider while being recruited to Notre Dame. The two met for the first time when Osborne made his first visit to Notre Dame. "It's bigger than ball," Osborne said. "One thing he told me when I got to see him in person was he will never fail me as a person, as a coach. That goes a long way, because at the end of the day we know this is business, too. But if something was to happen, would you still look at me the same? Would you still take care of me the same as like a father figure? That's what he presents himself as. "He's a good mentor. He's a great guy, easy to talk to. He knows how to coach as well. He's one of a kind."

