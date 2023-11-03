SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Xavier Watts hasn’t been dissatisfied with his performance from a single game this season. Yes, Notre Dame football's rising star safety has a couple of plays he wants back from the first nine games of the 2023 season. But Watts has raised his level of play so much, it’s hard to argue with his point of view. “I don’t think I really have looked back and been like ‘Alright, I’m not satisfied with the performance,’” Watts said. “There’s just been specific plays I wish I could get back.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Those traits have translated into elite production this season as Watts has become more comfortable and confident playing safety while knowing more about what opposing teams are trying to do. “He's now in the right position and able to capitalize on those opportunities that come his way through film study, through preparation or through just making a play,” Freeman said. “Sometimes you just make a play, but you have to be in the right position to do that. That's what you're seeing with Xavier. “He's continuing to improve at the fundamentals of the position. He’s always had ability and talent, but there's another aspect of actually being really effective at the position that he's continuing to grow at and play at an extremely high level right now.” Watts propelled himself into the national lead for interceptions with his four picks in the last two games pushing his season total to six. The Irish played quarterbacks on opposite ends of the spectrum in those two games with defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams throwing two to Watts from USC and recently promoted Christian Veilleux throwing two to Watts from Pittsburgh. The two have very little in common outside of playing high school football in the DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia metro area), transferring during their college careers and playing the same position. But both liked throwing Watts’ way. Perhaps more incredible than Watts having six interceptions is that five of them have been fairly routine catches. He’s had to cut in front of some wide receivers to make those interceptions, but they’re usually thrown right at him. “When I’m in the post, I’m just back there having some depth,” Watts said. “Just trying to do my job and then see the ball released and it’s just coming to me. I’m kind of surprised in that it’s coming to me, but I don’t know. It’s crazy, but it’s cool. I’m enjoying it, so I just have to keep it up.” Defensive coordinator Al Golden can tell that Watts is seeing plays develop faster. “And he's not chasing plays,” Golden said. “He's in the right spot. And then when the play avails itself, he converts on it. “There's a big difference there, because guys can chase plays or chase stats or do this. He's playing within the framework of the defense, and when there is an opportunity, he's converting on it.” Watts makes sure to credit his teammates for their roles in his interceptions. Whether it’s the pass rush pressuring the quarterback or another defensive back providing tight coverage, someone else likely influenced the decision to throw in the vicinity of Watts.