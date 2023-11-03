Contrary to results, Notre Dame S Xavier Watts isn't chasing interceptions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Xavier Watts hasn’t been dissatisfied with his performance from a single game this season.
Yes, Notre Dame football's rising star safety has a couple of plays he wants back from the first nine games of the 2023 season. But Watts has raised his level of play so much, it’s hard to argue with his point of view.
“I don’t think I really have looked back and been like ‘Alright, I’m not satisfied with the performance,’” Watts said. “There’s just been specific plays I wish I could get back.”
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related content
Notebook: Who Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman hears and to whom he listens
Opponent Outlook: What Notre Dame football should expect from Clemson
Chat Transcript: Sizing up Al Golden's future at Notre Dame — or elsewhere
Film Analysis: Where Notre Dame found running game progress against Pitt
Transcripts: OC Gerad Parker | DC Al Golden
---------------------------------------------------------------
The two that came to Watts’ mind on Tuesday were touchdown runs by Ohio State and Louisville. Running back TreVeyon Henderson sprinted past a diving Watts on his way to a 61-yard touchdown for the Buckeyes. Running back Jawhar Jordan did the same on a 21-yard touchdown for the Cardinals.
The fact that both of those plays came in Notre Dame’s two losses only make them stick out more in Watts’ mind. But it’s what allowed those plays to happen that Watts could work on to prevent them from happening again. In both instances, Watts said, he played hesitantly.
That word certainly wouldn’t describe how Watts played in the last two games since the 33-20 loss at Louisville. In blowout victories over USC and Pitt, Watts accounted for four interceptions, 10 tackles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss.
The Football Writers Association of America recognized Watts as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week following each performance. But Watts has been too busy studying opposing offenses to know who exactly Nagurski is.
“I don’t know much about it,” Watts said. “I know it’s a trophy. I know I got it this weekend. Was that a player?”
Nagurski starred at the University of Minnesota (1927-29) as a multi-positional player. Following the 1929 season, Nagurski made All-America teams as both a defensive tackle and fullback. He then went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears.
How fitting that Watts, who started his Notre Dame career as a wide receiver, has been connected to an award honoring a former two-way player.
“Two years ago, he showed traits, when we moved him, of being able to play the safety position,” said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. “The ability to track the ball, the ability to track ball carriers and make plays in space, the ability to beat blocks.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
Those traits have translated into elite production this season as Watts has become more comfortable and confident playing safety while knowing more about what opposing teams are trying to do.
“He's now in the right position and able to capitalize on those opportunities that come his way through film study, through preparation or through just making a play,” Freeman said. “Sometimes you just make a play, but you have to be in the right position to do that. That's what you're seeing with Xavier.
“He's continuing to improve at the fundamentals of the position. He’s always had ability and talent, but there's another aspect of actually being really effective at the position that he's continuing to grow at and play at an extremely high level right now.”
Watts propelled himself into the national lead for interceptions with his four picks in the last two games pushing his season total to six. The Irish played quarterbacks on opposite ends of the spectrum in those two games with defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams throwing two to Watts from USC and recently promoted Christian Veilleux throwing two to Watts from Pittsburgh.
The two have very little in common outside of playing high school football in the DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia metro area), transferring during their college careers and playing the same position. But both liked throwing Watts’ way.
Perhaps more incredible than Watts having six interceptions is that five of them have been fairly routine catches. He’s had to cut in front of some wide receivers to make those interceptions, but they’re usually thrown right at him.
“When I’m in the post, I’m just back there having some depth,” Watts said. “Just trying to do my job and then see the ball released and it’s just coming to me. I’m kind of surprised in that it’s coming to me, but I don’t know. It’s crazy, but it’s cool. I’m enjoying it, so I just have to keep it up.”
Defensive coordinator Al Golden can tell that Watts is seeing plays develop faster.
“And he's not chasing plays,” Golden said. “He's in the right spot. And then when the play avails itself, he converts on it.
“There's a big difference there, because guys can chase plays or chase stats or do this. He's playing within the framework of the defense, and when there is an opportunity, he's converting on it.”
Watts makes sure to credit his teammates for their roles in his interceptions. Whether it’s the pass rush pressuring the quarterback or another defensive back providing tight coverage, someone else likely influenced the decision to throw in the vicinity of Watts.
The 6-foot, 204-pound Watts will have a chance to extend his interception streak to three games Saturday at Clemson (4-4). Quarterback Cade Klubnik has only thrown five interceptions for the Tigers this season, but three came in the last two games. Klubnik threw an interception on his only pass against Notre Dame last season.
Or maybe Watts can force Klubnik into another fumble, of which he’s lost seven this season. Sometimes, Watts would prefer to do that than intercept a pass.
“Interceptions are momentum changing plays,” Watts said. “Obviously, it flips the field. But I feel like coming down, getting a tackle for loss or making a big hit or stripping something, that brings a lot more juice to the defense, it brings a lot more energy and it just kind of motivates other people that they can come down and make big hits as well or strip the ball or go for the ball, too.”
To his credit, Watts sits fourth on Notre Dame’s roster this season in tackles with 39. His 23 solo tackles are third-most on the team. He also has 2.5 tackles for loss.
At this rate, Watts seems capable of impacting the game in any way he wants.
“He's strong, he's sudden, and he's a competitor,” Golden said. “I think it means something to him. Like, the physicality that he's showing in his tackles right now says a lot about his makeup, says a lot about the player himself.”
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports