Notre Dame football's 2024 schedule is officially set.

On Monday, the Irish announced their 12th regular-season game will mark the return of the Shamrock Series, which began in 2009.

Notre Dame will face Army on Nov. 23 in New York at Yankee Stadium, where the Irish have already played twice in the series (2010 Army, 2018 Syracuse). It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2016.

The game, which will be aired on NBC and Peacock, with the kickoff time yet to be announced, will mark the 100th anniversary of the fabled Four Horsemen backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreh.