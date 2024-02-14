Notre Dame football announces 2024 Shamrock Series matchup with Army
Notre Dame football's 2024 schedule is officially set.
On Monday, the Irish announced their 12th regular-season game will mark the return of the Shamrock Series, which began in 2009.
Notre Dame will face Army on Nov. 23 in New York at Yankee Stadium, where the Irish have already played twice in the series (2010 Army, 2018 Syracuse). It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2016.
The game, which will be aired on NBC and Peacock, with the kickoff time yet to be announced, will mark the 100th anniversary of the fabled Four Horsemen backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreh.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
The Irish lead the all-time series with Army 39-8-4, and have won 15 consecutive games in the series dating back to 1965. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs at the Yankees' home stadium.
Notre Dame is 11-0 in the Shamrock Series, and head coach Marcus Freeman is 1-0 as a head coach in the series with a win against BYU in Las Vegas during the 2022 season.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports