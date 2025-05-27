Football Never Sleeps: Big-Picture Issues Swirling Around Notre Dame

Watch Eric Hansen and no-longer-vacationing Tyler James on YouTube as they explore college football’s big-picture issues that are swirling around Notre Dame Football as it heads into summer school, summer workouts and a summer of change.

Included in that is where ND goes with the USC rivalry, how the College Football Playoff’s long-term format plays with the Irish ambitions, when and how revenue-share might change the dynamic of roster construction. Plus, the latest on recruiting and viewer questions answered LIVE.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish team