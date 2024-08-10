PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Preseason accolades don't matter to Notre Dame NT Howard Cross III

Notre Dame nose tackle Howard Cross III has been somewhat limited early in preseason camp.
Notre Dame nose tackle Howard Cross III has been somewhat limited early in preseason camp. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ridiculous became the word of choice for Howard Cross III.

That’s how the Notre Dame nose tackle described the reality of him being in his sixth preseason camp with the Irish. Months removed from multiple second team All-America selections, Cross has been limited in practices from a hamstring tweak this summer. Given his experience and importance to Notre Dame’s defensive line, the Irish have been careful about overworking him in early August.

“You just watch,” Cross said of pacing himself ahead of the season opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31. “I’m angry every day about the fact that they’re like, ‘Hey man, just be careful with that.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, I want to go 100%.’ I’m ready to go.

“But again, this is my sixth camp, which is ridiculous, trust me. But I have to find a balance, even if I don’t want to, and just be ready. Because really, this all doesn’t really mean anything unless I’m OK for the first game. And I will be. So as long as I’m OK for that, then I’m good.”

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTg5MjU2OTU5OSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
Advertisement

Related Content  

How Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is making case to play as freshman at Notre Dame

Beyond O-line drama, here's Notre Dame football camp's greatest hits so far

Surprises, ascenders abound along Notre Dame's defensive line

Billy Schrauth driven by Notre Dame high O-line standards of seasons past

Notebook: Why Tosh Baker is next up at left tackle for Notre Dame football

---------------------------------------------------------------

Both Cross and fifth-year defensive tackle Rylie Mills also missed some practices in the spring with academic obligations. But there’s little concern about their preparedness after opting to return to Notre Dame for one more season each.

“He can play,” defensive line coach Al Washington said of Cross. “That’s me. That’s more me. He can play right now. Blame me, because he goes hard. You watch him on the field? He’s as hard-playing of a player as you’ll ever see. To be smart about it and help him rest is (the plan).”

A strong mix of protection and pushing from the coaching staff will help Cross and Mills remain cogs in the idlee of the defensive line.

"At this time last year, we definitely knew we were coming into a big year for ourselves,” Mills said. “I wasn't planning on coming back at that time. I know he probably wasn't thinking about it. And I know for us, we decided to come back and we both committed to being the best version of ourselves.

“It's been great because the coaches have kept us accountable. We get into fall camp, and I know he's been out for a couple of days, but I know he's been out there coaching, helping the young guys, showing them what to do, and he'll still do drills he can do. I think it's been big for the two of us to be able to be one the same page and grow as close as we can. If we can do the same thing, it's hard to stop us."

Cross made the decision to return after inarguably his best season as a college football player. He recorded more tackles (66) than all but one of his Notre Dame teammates last season — linebacker JD Bertrand had 76. Cross also contributed seven tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Pro Football Focus gave Cross a defensive grade of 89.8 for his performance last season. Only four other interior defensive linemen received higher grades and three of them moved on to the NFL this offseason. Michigan’s Mason Graham, who was given a 90.0, is the only returning interior defensive lineman with a higher grade last season.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3Q2Z3k5N3BUQ1NzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Cross’ ability to generate pressure allowed him to be graded so favorably. PFF credited him with 39 pressures, which put him in a tie for eight in the FBS for interior defensive lineman. Yet Cross only recorded two sacks. Finishing those pressure opportunities is an obvious place for Cross to seek improvement.

“I counted like seven or eight or nine where I got in the backfield and then the quarterback juked me or something like that,” Cross said. “So basically, just finishing the pass rush. That’s a big thing for me this year. Finishing pass rush, staying square, making the tackle. Like, I missed two or three tackles. But finishing things, and keep making sure that I run and finish the play every single time.”

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Cross focused on lowering his body fat and becoming even faster off the ball this offseason. He’s paid more attention to that than any preseason All-America honors or watch list mentions.

“Don’t care,” Cross said. “Not in a mean way; I’m a firm believer in that’s fantastic — I know Notre Dame football tags me in all this stuff and that’s fantastic, but it doesn’t mean anything. If you’re projected to be a first-team All-American, that’s great! We still have a month left until the season even starts. That doesn’t do anything for me.”

For the record, Cross was named to three preseason watch lists: Walter Camp Player of the Year, Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defender) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman).

Cross knows that he and his fellow Irish defensive linemen need to prove what they’re capable of again this season. The expectations for Notre Dame’s defense are sky high, and those can’t be reached without a dominant defensive line.

“We can do it, but now you have to show it, and repeatedly show it,” Cross said. “That was my issue when I first started to figure out what was going on, which is I would have great moments, but I would have one or two atrocious games. I couldn’t figure it out, and then eventually I was like, ‘Hey.’ When I had that switch, I started consistently — consistency is what I’m trying to say. Consistency makes everything go right.”

Thanks to a consistent defensive line, Notre Dame finished last season ranked by PFF at No. 7 in the FBS in run defense and No. 8 in pass rush. Anything less than that will be a disappointment for Cross.

“We build off it,” Cross said. “But last year, the standard, that’s what the bare minimum should be. That’s what our mindset is.”

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0FtRkhUQjhnaVhFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcHJlc2Vhc29uLWFjY29sYWRlcy1kb24tdC1tYXR0ZXItdG8t bm90cmUtZGFtZS1udC1ob3dhcmQtY3Jvc3MtaWlpIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZub3RyZWRhbWUu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwcmVzZWFzb24tYWNjb2xhZGVzLWRvbi10 LW1hdHRlci10by1ub3RyZS1kYW1lLW50LWhvd2FyZC1jcm9zcy1paWkmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzEyOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=