Notre Dame's 2024 recruiting class consists of 22 commits and expanded on Sunday night in the form of 2024 wide receiver prospect Xavier Southall.

Southall, an Irish legacy and son of former Notre Dame cornerback Cornelius Southall (1985-88), is expected to join the class as a preferred walk-on.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy recruit chose the Irish over two scholarship offers from Alcorn State and Brown.