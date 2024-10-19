Notre Dame football injury report: Jason Onye remains unavailable vs. GT

ATLANTA — Notre Dame football will be without defensive tackle Jason Onye for a second consecutive game. The senior remains unavailable due to personal reasons, Notre Dame announced prior to Saturday's kickoff against Georgia Tech (5-2) in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN).

Notre Dame stated that everyone else listed on its official depth chart is available for Saturday's game. That includes graduate senior kicker Mitch Jeter (right hip) and excludes junior right guard Billy Schrauth (right ankle).

Notre Dame's pregame availability updates haven't been ironclad this season. Players have been listed as available and not played and players returning from injury have played despite not being listed on the depth chart.

