ATLANTA — Notre Dame football will be without defensive tackle Jason Onye for a second consecutive game. The senior remains unavailable due to personal reasons, Notre Dame announced prior to Saturday's kickoff against Georgia Tech (5-2) in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN).
Notre Dame stated that everyone else listed on its official depth chart is available for Saturday's game. That includes graduate senior kicker Mitch Jeter (right hip) and excludes junior right guard Billy Schrauth (right ankle).
Notre Dame's pregame availability updates haven't been ironclad this season. Players have been listed as available and not played and players returning from injury have played despite not being listed on the depth chart.
Both Jeter and Schrauth were dressed for Notre Dame's pregame warmups. Jeter wasn't as active as backup Zac Yoakam, who replaced him for extra points in last week's 49-7 victory over Stanford. Schrauth went through early warmups as the backup right guard behind Rocco Spindler, who has started in Schrauth's place the past three games in his absence.
Jeter, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, made five of his seven field-goal attempts (71.4%) with a long of 48 yards so far this season. He was 20-for-20 on extra points through six games.
Yoakam hasn't attempted a field goal in three seasons with the Irish. He's nine-of-nine on extra-point attempts. Graduate senior Eric Goins replaced Jeter on kickoffs against Stanford. He averaged 64.5 yards on four kickoffs with three touchbacks.
Georgia Tech is expected to be without two of its best players: quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Kyle Efford. King ranks ninth in the FBS in completion percentage (71.2). Efford is 13th in the FBS in total tackles with 83.
Notre Dame has lost five starters to season-ending injuries this year: cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hip), vyper Jordan Botelho (knee), center Ashton Craig (knee), left tackle Charles Jagusah (shoulder) and vyper Boubacar Traore (knee).
Notre Dame has declared many other players out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).
Freshman safety Tae Johnson (left foot) remains sidelined but is expected to return to action later this season.
