Opponent Outlook: What to expect when Georgia Tech steps back in spotlight

WSBT Video: How Notre Dame moves forward at cornerback without Ben Morrison
Eric Hansen joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss No. 12 ND ahead of a Saturday matchup with Georgia Tech.
WBB: Notre Dame picked to win ACC; Hidalgo ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Sonia Citron, Olivia Miles join Hidalgo on preseason All-ACC team; Liza Karlen Kate Koval named to newcomer watch list.
MBB: Notre Dame's Markus Burton earns preseason All-ACC first-team honors
Irish picked to finish 10th in the expanded 18-team ACC in preseason media poll.
Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock's press conference transcript, Ga. Tech week
Here's everything the Irish offensive coordinator had to say following Tuesday's ND football practice.
The Heat Index: What's left for Notre Dame after two flipped commits?
