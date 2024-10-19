Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

In what could be the final college football season that features walk-ons, in at least the traditional sense, it’s a little tough to track how many and which ones have actually played for No. 12 Notre Dame this season.

There’s quite a discrepancy between ND’s own accounting system and those offered by Pro Football Focus’ film reviews. But there’s no mistaking Max Hurleman, as the Colgate walk-on grad transfer continues to expand his roles on special teams and now in the Irish defensive backfield as a deep reserve.

“I think a lot of it’s self-created,” the former FCS four-year running back said of the confidence to move up a level for his final season of college eligibility. “But it’s also just knowing I’ve put the work in myself. And yeah, to make a decision like this, maybe you need to be a little delusional and have a little irrational confidence.

“As you can imagine, there were people who gave their two cents into my decision. But yeah, I’ve been an athlete my whole life. I played a lot of different sports — football, basketball, lacrosse, you name it. I’ve always just found a way to compete and be a contributor no matter what team I’m on.”

Should the hip injury that chased scholarship kicker Mitch Jeter early from the Stanford game last Saturday and put him in the “questionable” category this week for available Saturday against Georgia Tech persist, three more walk-ons moved into focus for the Irish.

Notre Dame (5-1) and the Yellow Jackets (5-2) meet at the Atlanta Falcons’ home — Mercedes-Benz Stadium — in the 38th clash between the two schools. Start time is 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Meanwhile, the domed roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be retracted and open for the game.

Which gives ND head coach Marcus Freeman and special teams coordinator Marty Biagi a little more to think about when pondering how to replace Jeter if it comes to that.

Eric Goins, the 30-year-old walk-on Citadel transfer and Army vet, handled kickoffs post-Jeter injury against Stanford and likely would reprise that role against Georgia Tech. Five of his seven kickoffs against the Cardinal were touchbacks. Another pinned Stanford at its 3-yard line to start a drive.

Junior walk-on Zac Yoakam was 5-for-5 on PATs vs. Stanford and is 9-for-9 in his ND career. He has yet to attempt a field goal in a game. Same for sophomore Marcello Diomede, who converted his first career PAT attempt for the 49th Irish point in the 49-7 romp.

Freeman has essentially offered word salads this week when pressed about the availability of Jeter and the field goal range of his alternatives. For the record, the renowned Chris Sailer Kicking academy featured almost identical scouting reports for Yoakam, Diomede and Jeter during their time there — professing a range of 55 yards-plus on field goals.

Jeter is 20-of-20 on PATs since transferring in from South Carolina this offseason and 5-of-7 on field goals, with both misses the results of blocks in the Northern Illinois loss on Sept. 7.

There are plenty of other players on both teams to keep an eye on. It’s our practice at Inside ND Sports to narrow that to four, two per team. Here they are: