Notre Dame football will be without one of its freshman defenders on Saturday against Tennessee State.

Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen will miss Notre Dame's home opener against the Tigers, the program announced prior to kickoff (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC). The reason is undisclosed.

Bowen, a 6-foot-2, 234-pound freshman from Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean, was listed as the second mike linebacker on the depth chart behind starter JD Bertrand.

