With Northern Illinois in 2024 and Boise State in 2025 scheduled as first-time opponents, Notre Dame will have faced 90 of the current 134 FBS teams.

Notre Dame football announced Tuesday the addition of Boise State to its 2025 schedule. The Broncos finished the 2023 season with an 8-6 overall record, a 6-2 Mountain West Conference record and a 35-22 loss to UCLA in the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk.

Unless Notre Dame and Boise State meet in a postseason game following the 2024 season, the first football game between the two programs will take place Oct. 4, 2025, in Notre Dame Stadium.

Boise State fired head coach Andy Avalos in November when the Broncos owned a 5-5 record. Spencer Danielson finished the regular season as Boise State's interim coach. He was promoted to head coach in December. The program hasn't had a losing season since 1997.

The addition of Boise State puts Notre Dame's 2025 schedule at 11 announced games. The 12th could very well end up being Stanford, but a renewal of the ongoing series beyond 2024 has yet to be announced. The hold up could be clarification on whether or not the ACC will count Stanford games toward meeting Notre Dame's schedule agreement with the conference.

According to multiple reports out of Boise, Idaho, the contract between the two programs dictates that Notre Dame will pay Boise State $1.35 million for the game. Boise State has the option, per those reports, to purchase 5,000 tickets in the stadium.

These are the games known for Notre Dame's 2025 schedule:

9/13 vs. Texas A&M

9/20 vs. Purdue

9/27 at Arkansas

10/4 vs. Boise State

10/18 vs. USC

11/8 vs. Navy

TBA vs. NC State

TBA vs. Syracuse

TBA at Boston College

TBA at Miami

TBA at Pitt

