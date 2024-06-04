Notable 2026 Notre Dame targets make big moves in new Rivals250
Noah Grubbs didn’t move.
With Tuesday’s release of an updated Rivals250 for the 2026 class, the Notre Dame quarterback commitment remained in his spot as the No. 44 overall prospect in the class.
Grubbs is Notre Dame’s lone representative in the 2026 Rivals250. Wide receiver Dylan Faison, the only other commitment in the class for the Irish, did not make a jump into the top 250 from his three-star rating.
Though the Irish only have two commitments in the 2026 class, the updated Rivals250 shows how much work Notre Dame’s done to lay the groundwork for another stellar class.
Notre Dame has offered 97 recruits ranked inside the new Rivals250. It has already hosted 52 Rivals250 prospects on unofficial visits. Safety Bralan Womack, the lone 2026 recruit to receive a Notre Dame offer following Sunday's Irish Invasion, moved up 10 spots to No. 53 overall.
Ten of Notre Dame’s Rivals250 targets in the 2026 class have been on campus multiple times:
• cornerback Elbert Hill (No. 27)
• offensive guard Tyler Merrill (91)
• weakside defensive end McHale Blade (106)
• defensive tackle Tiki Hola (118)
• tight end JC Anderson (138)
• inside linebacker Cincere Johnson (185)
• offensive tackle Gregory Patrick (222)
• wide receiver Jordan Clay (228)
• offensive tackle Ben Nichols (233)
• center George Haseotes (235)
A number of Notre Dame targets were among the biggest movers to a better position or into the Rivals250 for the first time:
• Hill (No. 27): up 37.
• wide receiver Brandon Arrington (No. 52): up 76.
• inside linebacker Tai’Yion King (No. 56): up 42.
• athlete Joey O’Brien (No. 80): new to list.
• outside linebacker Kenneth Goodwin (No. 83): up 70.
• Merrill (No. 91): up 29.
• outside linebacker Anthony Davis (No. 92): new to list.
• offensive guard Darius Gray (No. 93): up 31.
• wide receiver Madden Williams (No. 99): up 32.
• Blade (No. 106): up 53.
• weakside defensive end Rodney Dunham (No. 147): up 43.
• Johnson (No. 185): new to list.
• cornerback RJ Sermons (No. 196): new to list.
• wide receiver Connor Salmin (No. 214): new to list.
• wide receiver Zion Legree (No. 220): new to list.
• Clay (No. 228): new to list.
• Nichols (No. 233): new to list.
