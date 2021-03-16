In this new series at BlueandGold.com, we are going to be taking a look at each committed player's top five plays. In this shorter film study, we have compiled the top plays from each recruit's Hudl page and put them in GIF form below. First up, the latest commitment in the 2022 class for Notre Dame, cornerback Jaden Mickey. Mickey has limited film due to California not playing a fall season in 2020, but his sophomore tape has some nice moments.

Mickey is the latest commitment for Notre Dame and the first defensive back in the 2022 class.

1. Pick-Six

In this play, the first on Mickey's tape, the receiver falls over and gives Mickey an easy interception. The pass may have been picked off by the new Irish corner regardless, but the play really begins when Mickey begins his 40-plus yard return to the house. He shows off his speed and elusiveness with the ball in his hands and takes it the other way for six with ease.

2. Laying the lumber

This play may be my favorite of the bunch. Much of Mickey's tape is interceptions and pass deflections, as it should be for a corner, but this play shows his ability to not only read the play perfectly but come through and lay a big hit on the receiver coming across the formation. Mickey's instincts and ability to not track his man but rather trust himself and make the play is something the staff will surely love.

3. One-on-one

Here, Mickey shows off his speed and ability to run with a speedy receiver down the field. He tracks his man for nearly 40 yards before getting his head turned around and making a nice play on the ball. Mickey plays top-level competition in California and regularly matches up one-on-one with some of the best receivers in the country. He knows his craft well and is technically sound, along with some impressive speed that we see on display here.

4. Reading the run

It has been no secret that Notre Dame has struggled to recruit the cornerback position in recent years. It has been improving slowly recently and Mickey may be an example of that. Regardless, if the staff can't regularly pull five-star corners, then it should go after players like Mickey every class. He is a playmaker and is not afraid to hit. Here, he sheds his block and stops the running back before his teammates eventually cause a fumble.

5. Instincts, instincts, instincts