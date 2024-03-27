SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Deland McCullough doesn’t actually print out certificates when his running backs achieve what he calls certification in two critical areas: two-minute drill and third-down situations. Though those certifications are more figurative than literal, but they are very much real as a reflection of the trust that Notre Dame’s running backs coach is willing to show in his players. “It’s kind of just like an in-theory type deal,” McCullough said Wednesday after Notre Dame’s sixth spring practice. “I’ll say you’re certified now. I said, ‘Gi’Bran [Payne], you’re certified. The whole world knows you’re certified.’” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Why Jeremiyah Love is working with receivers

Why Jeremiyah Love is working with receivers

New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has some ideas for how to use Love in other ways that just handing him the football. So the Irish have split Love's time this spring between working with the running backs and the wide receivers. He spent a big portion of Wednesday's practice with the receivers, so he can be more nuanced in his route running and give him more opportunities to get the ball in space. Love wouldn't be able to do that if McCullough didn't have confidence in Love's ability to continue to progress as a running back with these additional responsibilities and confidence in a running back group that can keep rolling without Love. "It's not like, 'Man, you know what? We need him back, because we can't run the ball today. We can't do good things at running back,'" McCullough said. "That's not the case." Physical development has been a major focus for Love this offseason. Per McCullough, he played in the Sun Bowl at 180-some pounds, which is lighter than the coaching staff would like him to be. Love struggled running the ball in the 40-8 win over Oregon State. His 15 carries resulted in only 39 yards. Though Love is listed at 6-foot and 196 pounds this spring, McCullough said he's over the 200-pound mark now. "He's a workaholic. He's a perfectionist," McCullough said. "One thing about him, when I start talking about grading guys, you don't have to correct Jeremiyah on the same thing twice. That's the beauty of Jeremiyah Love. You say, 'Hey, man, your footwork this,' the next day you never hear about footwork again. "You keep on other little things, but you get to a point where there's nothing left to correct, now you're just in refinement mode all the time."

Jadarian Price stays on track

Price managed to play in all 13 games last season despite being one year out from a ruptured Achilles tendon. He showed flashes of being back to himself, but he also wasn’t required to carry a heavy workload. That was all part of the plan, per McCullough. “There was no need in our room to say, ‘Look, we gotta load this guy up,’” McCullough said. “All I wanted him to do was bring him along the right way, put him in position to be successful for himself and for us to feel confident in his long-term development but then not overstressing his Achilles. We didn’t need to.” Price didn’t surpass seven carries in a game until the Sun Bowl, where he broke out with 13 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown. A 54-yard run in the fourth quarter made Price’s day look much more statistically dominant than it was at the time. “He left some stuff out there,” McCullough said. “… He looked at that like any competitor should and said, ‘Man, there were some things I could have done a little bit different. I could have made this or made that happen.’ But at the end of the day, he had great ball security, he protected the quarterback and he made some plays with the ball in his hands.” The 5-10, 201-pound Price is closing on a body weight range his coach approves. “I’m comfortable with him in that 204-206 area,” McCullough said. “I’m really good with that for what he can do for his body, the way he runs and different things like that. I don’t want to overstress what his body can really handle or put him at a deficit situation for the way he needs to carry the ball at Notre Dame.”

