Video: RB Aneyas Williams’ first Notre Dame press conference
Notre Dame football freshman running back Aneyas Williams tells reporters about his transition to college after enrolling in January, how he's been welcomed to college football through pass protection, learning from veteran running backs, what his role could be as a freshman and more.
Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Aneyas Williams after practice on March 27.