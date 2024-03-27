Notre Dame football sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love talks about how important early playing time was to his development, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock's system, how it feels with Audric Estimé gone, his confidence level, mixing in with the wide receiver group and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love during fall camp on July 26, 2023.



