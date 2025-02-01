Notre Dame makes it official as Chris Ash is set to lead the Irish defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — You can still order the now 14-year-old instructional DVD that Chris Ash put together on Aggressive 4-3 Defense: Setting Up the System for $39.99.

Even less than that if you sign up for the mystery discount.

The 51-year-old Ottumwa, Iowa, native had changed jobs nine times since that video was released, with the ninth becoming official Saturday, as Notre Dame football’s new defensive coordinator — pending the completion of the university’s ”standard employment process.”

“Chris’ experience of coordinating and leading great defensive units at multiple places really resonated with me,” Irish fourth-year head coach Marcus Freeman said. “His experience both in the NFL and as a head coach are valuable assets he can bring to our program.

“Chris has a great reputation of being a coach who builds strong relationships, while simultaneously developing his players, and that makes him a great fit for this role.”



