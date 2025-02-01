Notre Dame makes it official as Chris Ash is set to lead the Irish defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — You can still order the now 14-year-old instructional DVD that Chris Ash put together on Aggressive 4-3 Defense: Setting Up the System for $39.99.
Even less than that if you sign up for the mystery discount.
The 51-year-old Ottumwa, Iowa, native had changed jobs nine times since that video was released, with the ninth becoming official Saturday, as Notre Dame football’s new defensive coordinator — pending the completion of the university’s ”standard employment process.”
“Chris’ experience of coordinating and leading great defensive units at multiple places really resonated with me,” Irish fourth-year head coach Marcus Freeman said. “His experience both in the NFL and as a head coach are valuable assets he can bring to our program.
“Chris has a great reputation of being a coach who builds strong relationships, while simultaneously developing his players, and that makes him a great fit for this role.”
Related Content
► Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame OL Pat Coogan commits to Indiana
► Notre Dame OT Guerby Lambert can create opportunity this offseason
► Chat Transcript: Who's next at QB for Notre Dame and how soon will we know?
► Rivals100 OL Tyler Merrill commits to Notre Dame football
► Chris Ash arrives, Mike Mickens stays to lead Notre Dame defense
College football has evolved immensely since Ash put out the DVD, but his aggressive nature has remained a constant. He replaced Al Golden, who left ND after three seasons last month to become defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals.
News of Ash’s imminent hiring broke last Wednesday. That full story can be viewed HERE.
The Irish concluded their 2024 season, 20 days into 2025 with 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the CFP National Championship Game in Atlanta. The Irish finished with a 14-2 record and a No. 2 final ranking in both the AP and coaches polls.
Notre Dame opens its 2025 season, with Ash running the defense, Aug. 31 a Miami.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports