PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Mike Denbrock breaks down his message, plan for Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock (pictured) discussed QB Riley Leonard's development journey in detail on Tuesday night.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock (pictured) discussed QB Riley Leonard's development journey in detail on Tuesday night. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mike Denbrock’s message to Riley Leonard on Saturday after the booing stopped, but not the outrage, was more big picture than X’s-and-O’s-oriented.

Specifically:

“I think No. 1 is Notre Dame is a tough place to be quarterback,” the ND offensive coordinator said Tuesday night after practice, roughly 72 hours removed from a stunning 16-14 Irish upset home loss to four-touchdown underdog Northern Illinois.

“And you're going to feel that here over the course of the next whenever — until we get this offense functioning at a much higher level. And he understands that. He's a mature guy. He understands what he's tasked with.”

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1hydnRkTkRhaExjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Related Content

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for road game at Purdue

Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison available for Purdue game

Coordinator Transcripts: OC Mike Denbrock | DC Al Golden

Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against NIU

Source: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard still expected to play vs. Purdue

And Denbrock, in turn, in his third tour of duty with the Irish football program understands he’s living a parallel existence when it comes to having his potential, his thought process and his expertise questioned.

A year after presiding over the nation’s No. 1 offense in points per game (45.5) and yards per game (543.5), at LSU — which now, incidentally, is No. 66 in both categories after opening with USC and FCS school Nicholls State.

The AP 18th-ranked Irish check in at 104th and 110th, respectively, this week heading into Saturday’s rivalry renewal with Purdue (1-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (3:30 p.m. EDT; CBS-TV).

“I also think it's important for me to always evaluate and recognize what I can do to help him more,” Denbrock said of the senior and Duke transfer. “I’ve got to help him more. And whatever that looks like and whatever that ends up being, you'll see a little bit of that on Saturday.

“But the fact of the matter is, he's got to be comfortable playing quarterback within this system and the things that we're asking him to do. And that falls on me to make sure that I get that right.”

On Tuesday, it wasn’t just Leonard’s functionality that was called into question, but his health. And Leonard was very slow to get up late in the first half Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium after NIU defensive tackle Devonte O’Malley grabbed Leonard’s jersey near his left shoulder and flung him hard to the ground.

Leonard threw the ball out of bounds slightly backward but laterally, for what was ruled a fumble, before he hit the turf, with his left arm tucked under his body. The reports, which Notre Dame did not confirm, of a weekend MRI and a labrum injury to Leonard’s left (non-throwing shoulder) aren’t in question.

It’s his Saturday availability that is.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL282elpSYzJNNUtrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

And an ND source was adamant to Inside ND Sports that Leonard was full-go for practice and would play against the Boilermakers on Saturday. At least one media outlet, citing sources, reported the opposite to be true.

The Irish media relations department started a new injury policy this season in which they provide the media with a game-availability rundown on Monday and then an updated version an hour before kickoff on Saturday. Leonard was not on the Monday list of players out for the game or even listed as questionable, and he was listed as No. 1 on the depth chart.

The policy also means coaches won’t answer injury questions during the week in press conferences, though ND head coach Marcus Freeman has brought up some injury updates on his own.

However, Denbrock was posed Tuesday a question about Leonard that presumed the injury and went as follows: If he can't be the runner that we all know that he is, what are some of the things that you do to compensate?

To which Denbrock responded: “I guess my answer to that question would be, ‘I have no indication right now that he can't be the runner we need him to be.’”

But how soon will Leonard be the quarterback the Irish need him to be and thought he would become?

Two ankle surgeries, one in January and a clean-up in March caused Leonard to miss almost all of spring practice. He was fine by the summer, but he missed valuable time in terms of learning a new offense, new teammates and a new way of operating in a game in which he needed to lean into his somewhat untapped passing skills more.

Was it a calculated risk with the missed time of how quickly Leonard could get comfortable in the offense this season?

“Yeah,” Denbrock acknowledged. “Listen, nobody wants to hear from me that we're really just two games into this, because the results Saturday — we all know — were absolutely unacceptable on every level. But the reality is, when you look at it, it sounds like an excuse. That's why I hate to even bring it up.

“But it's not an excuse that he's two games into what we're asking him to do, and he learns every single snap that he's out there, good and bad. And, hopefully, that process, I can help speed that process up by some of the ways that I structure things, so that they are hitting his mind and his skill level the right way.”

Leonard has played every one of Notre Dame’s 129 offensive snaps to date. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Fairhope, Ala., product has completed 38 of 62 passes for 321 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has run the ball 23 times for 79 yards and a TD.

"I've been seeing people in the media talking bad and all that,” ND running back Jeremiyah Love offered on Tuesday night. “I think he's a great quarterback. Everybody has bad games. I've had bad games before. Shoot, Riley came out today and practiced hard. Nothing's changed."

But the bottom line must start to change, and both Leonard and Denbrock know full well. They also knew the offense wouldn’t be a finished product in the opening weeks of the season, but how soon will it start tangibly moving in that direction?

“It looks like a long and dusty trail right now, doesn’t it?” Denbrock said. “No, I mean, listen, there's signs. There's just such incredible inconsistency across the board. One play, it's a running back. One play, it's an O-lineman. One play, it's a receiver. One play, we're not making the best decision with the ball.

“Whatever happens, I mean we're all taking turns. And we've got to get to the point where — one by one, position group by position group — we eliminate ourselves from that equation. Then comes consistency. Where does that happen? It happens right out there [nodding toward the practice field].

“And the more consistent we show ourselves in practice and the reps that we're taking and the things we're asking them to do, confidence builds. And you carry that to the game.

“I didn't think we were a very confident group, for whatever reason, going into the game on Saturday. And it showed in the way we played. The mistakes that we made on the practice field during the week reared their ugly head during the game on Saturday, and it cost us.”

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!
Click here for more info!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWlrZS1kZW5icm9jay1icmVha3MtZG93bi1oaXMtbWVzc2Fn ZS1wbGFuLWZvci1ub3RyZS1kYW1lLXFiLXJpbGV5LWxlb25hcmQiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5v dHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm1pa2UtZGVuYnJvY2stYnJl YWtzLWRvd24taGlzLW1lc3NhZ2UtcGxhbi1mb3Itbm90cmUtZGFtZS1xYi1y aWxleS1sZW9uYXJkJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK