Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman held a press conference Monday at Notre Dame Stadium, previewing Saturday night's 2023 home game between his ninth-ranked Irish (4-0) and No. 6 and 3-0 Ohio State (7:30 EDT; Peacock streaming). Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Question are edited for brevity and clarity.

OPENING STATEMENT

“The day started off pretty well, you know. It’s good. It’s good.

“I wrote down that it's always great to be able to win and learn. And as you look at Saturday, we were able to do that. We were able to win, and there were a lot of teaching plays that we'll be able to go over with our guys today. And, as I told them, it's not victory that you're chasing, it's continuously trying to reach your full potential. And that's what we have to continue to understand, like what do we have to do to continue to reach our full potential as a group?

“It wasn't perfect. We know that. You guys watched the game, but it was really good to see us come into the locker room with a seven-point lead and then have the ability to go out there and finish the game, 41-17. Gave up three points in the second half, and the second half wasn't perfect, but to finish the game to our standard and finish the way we did, I was extremely proud of those guys.

“Defensively, we did a really good job on third down. I think they were 3-of-13, and then, again, pass defense, they did a really good job. What we're able to do in our pass defense is totally [what we’re striving for]. We’ve got to improve tackling. We know that. Can't miss tackles, and any penalty can hurt our team. We’ve got to eliminate the penalties. Offensively [we ran] the ball really well, which opened up some things in the pass game. Took some shots and had some big, explosive plays. And so, that was really good to see.

“Again, you look at the, I think, three holding penalties on offense, and we know we can't do that. We know that's going to be drive-killers. So we have to play with better technique and make sure those things don't happen. And then, on special teams, we had the ability to have 45 [yards in] net [punting]. That’s huge. You’re talking about the battle of field position. And then 2-for-3 on field goals, and Spencer made another one from 50. So, again, those are all positives.

“The players of the game: On offense was Audric Estimé. Defense was Jack Kiser, and then special teams was Devyn Ford. Scout [team] players of the week: On offense was Joe Otting. And for the first time the same guy was defense and special teams player of the week, and that was Micah Bell. And I have to give a special shout out to Obi from Dunne Hall. I mean, he gets the fan of the game. That was pretty cool to see. At first, I didn't know what was going on. And the crowd’s cheering, and I look up on the video board and I see him. That was pretty cool.

“So, now turning the page, obviously we have a great opponent coming in. We're excited about the chance to go against a top-tier opponent, for sure. And we're excited about just the atmosphere, the experience that's going to be here with College Gameday and the Pat McAfee show and NB. And we get to finally wear the green uniforms. They talked me into wearing a green jacket today. And so, I said I'll wear It. We expect to see a lot of green in that stadium. And I think it's going to be a really cool opportunity, a great opportunity on Saturday night to play a great opponent in Notre Dame Stadium. So, we’ve got to continue to focus on what it will take to have success on Saturday, and that's having a great Monday and making sure that we really focus on improving today and really staying focused on the present.

“I'm looking forward to seeing Ryan Day again. He's done an unbelievable job within that program. And I've told him every time I talk to him that he's just done a tremendous job of really leading that program. So we know it's going to be a really good opponent with a great coaching staff, and we're looking forward to that. So, with that I’ll open it up for questions.”

Q: The last time you played Ohio State, it was your [regular-season] head-coaching debut and your return to the Horseshoe. Primetime. Entire offseason of hype. How much different is it for you this time around, considering you’ve had four games to focus on, before you even thought about Ohio State this season?

Marcus Freeman: “I think there's a lot of different factors that go into the differences, but experience. You have a year under your belt. It's not the first game of the year. You've been able to develop an identity as a program with these first four games, and so it's a lot different than what it was last year, being the first game of that season for me and the first week of the year.”

Q: And with the good news that you got. How did you find out?

ND SID Katy Lonergan: “He’s not allowed to answer that.”

Q: I do not have a “good news” question. I have a ‘bad news” question. The tackling and the penalties, what do you do this week to improve in those areas? What kinds of things do you do as a coaching staff to change that?

MF: “We've worked [a] tremendous [amount] on tackling, and there's an element of safety that you can't tackle live in practice. You can do drills, and we'll do drills. The reality is we missed three tackles on that one drive that they scored a touchdown. Really for the rest of the game, they did a good job. I think we had one or two missed tackles after that. But the three missed tackles on the one drive that leads to a touchdown is what you can't have. And they [Central Michigan’s offensive players] are good too. You're going to miss tackles. It’s part of the game of football, but you have to continue to show them how to improve it and really work on it in practice without going live.

“As far as the penalties, again, as I said after the game, is it a selfish penalty, or is it a fundamental penalty? Rylie's penalty can't happen. He's got to be smart. He is. He knew right after he did it. He was smart enough, but Josh Burnham, he turned and ran to the ball. He was like, ‘Coach, I was just turning to run to the ball, and I didn't know that was the quarterback. I just hit whoever I saw, running to the ball.’

“The holding on the offense, those are fundamentals that we’ve got to keep working. When you have bad technique, that can lead to a penalty. And so, we just have to continue to keep working on the fundamentals of playing with good technique, and that should eliminate some of those penalties.”

Q: With all of his experience, Sam Hartman has never played in the game with this kind of hype. How do you guide him through this week, since at least you've coached in a couple of these games?

MF: “You guys are going to spend some time with him, but I think in his mind he has played in games like this. He's played some big games at Wake Forest, and this moment won’t be too big, being in year six for him. I have a lot of confidence that he'll be well-prepared, and the moment won't be too big for him at all.”

Q: You spoke Saturday about the drift, and that's sort of a continuing theme for you over the course of this season. You talked about keeping the players locked in. What about for you personally and maybe the coaches, how do you guys embrace not falling to the drift?

MF: “It’s the same thing for you and for everybody else in this room. It's a human element to think about the future, think about the past, right? That's what's natural. But that doesn't help you do your job or help me do my job. It helps me prepare, as you look at the future and what we have upcoming. But in order to make sure you accomplish tasks, that you’re most prepared for whatever you have upcoming, you’ve got to stay in the moment. And you have to prepare and win these moments, because if you're not present, then you're wasting time.

“If you're mentally not here, you're physically not here. And so, that's a challenge for every individual in our program. I think that's a great challenge for everybody in life, to not think too far into the past, too far into the future, because you have to make sure you take care of what's going on right now.”

Q: Do you have any tactics that you lean on in that regard?

MF: “For me, the tactic is to catch yourself drifting. And when you're not in the present, if you can catch yourself not in a moment and get yourself refocused, that's the most important thing. And that's what I try to do.”

Q: Your commitment to special teams, you still have fifth- and sixth-year seniors starting on special teams. Just how important is that? What kind of message does it send a roster-wide?

MF: “As far as special teams, it’s so important. And I make sure our whole, entire program understands how important it is. We will put our best players on special teams, and I want every person in our program to understand that. That best player might not be a senior. They might not be a starter. You see Luke Talich out there and you see some other guys doing some really good things, but the best players on our team will be on special teams.’

Q: It seems that every time you play a home game, you're not exactly sure who you're going to get at quarterback. I would imagine Kyle McCord starts, but Devin Brown has played. What are you considering with those two styles of quarterbacks in addition to playing against the first-time offensive coordinator?

MF: “You've seen their offense kind of evolve over the first three games, and it's explosive. You see a lot of tempo. I think I've seen more tempo recently, but, listen, they have playmakers. They can run the ball. They’ve got a stable of running backs that truly can do some things in the run game. As far as the quarterback, we plan on seeing McCord. He's been named the starter, and that's what we plan on seeing, but you have to have a plan. You have to plan for anybody you might see. Same thing that happened last Saturday. So, I still think their offense is very similar no matter who's at quarterback. And so, we'll have a plan for both guys, but it's really not going to change based off who's in the game.”

Q: Is it similar no matter who the coordinator is?

MF: “Yeah, I'm sure coach Day is extremely involved with their offense, and [Brian] Hartline has done a great job. Again, they find ways to be innovative. You can look at as far back since Ryan Day has been at Ohio State until now, it's a very innovative offense that will find different ways to get their playmakers the ball. And to me, it all starts with the run game. They want to run the ball, and a very similar mindset that I have. It's the ability to run the ball that will create openings in the pass game, and that's what I've seen on the field.”

Q: Everybody hears a lot of great things about their defensive end No. 44, JT Tuimoloau. Could you describe him and just the defensive line in general at Ohio State on a yearly basis?

MF: “It's impressive. They’ve got guys, and it's deep and they rotate a lot of guys in there. And so 44 is an impressive football player. He's big. He's powerful, explosive, all those big words that you'd like to say about your D-line. And he's got a lot of those traits, but they got a bunch of guys that are really disruptive, so we have to be good up front and we’ve got to make sure that we're good at the line of scrimmage.”

Q: I want to ask you about some injury/status questions, and I'll go through them one at a time. JD Bertrand?

MF: “He’ll be back.”

Q: Mitchell Evans?

MF: “He's a little behind JD, but I expect him back by Saturday.”

Q: DJ Brown?

MF: “He’ll be back.”

Q: Eli Raridon?

MF: “No, not yet.”

Q: Gabe Rubio?

MF: “He will start practicing Tuesday. So expect him, if all goes well this week, to be able to go on Saturday.”

Q: I wanted to look back at last year’s Ohio State game from the standpoint of your cornerbacks. What do you think they took from that experience and how have they developed, to present day? And I also wondered if there's room on the D-line rotation for Obi?

MF: “Shoot, there might be a place for him. He provides a lot of energy, for sure. But you know, you look back to that game and the playmakers Ohio State had at wideout. A lot of them are back, and so that was a way for our guys in the first game of the year to measure themselves versus some of the best in the country. To where they are now, they've continued to grow and get better and better because of experience, because of the opportunity to continue to practice, continue to build skill. And that's something that we have to continue to do, and it will never stop.”

Q: What makes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka so hard to defend?

MF: “They’re good players, man. Harrison's body type, skill set. He’s fast. He can go up and get the ball. Great route-runner. Great hands, well-coached. Hartline has done a great job of developing them and that wideout room. Year after year, they’ve got first-rounders and first-rounders. Egbuka is the same way. He's, again, a playmaker, more utilized in the slot. Dangerous returner. I could go on and on. Those guys are good football players.”

Q: How would you evaluate your pass rush after watching Saturday’s game film, and how important is it going to be to get pressure on their quarterback?

MF: “I knew someone was going to ask me about it. Sacks, everybody keeps talking about sacks. I told coach [Al] Golden, we're No. 1 in the country in pass-efficiency defense. And so, that's the stat I'm worried about. I'm not worried about sacks. The pressure that we're getting is great, and sacks will come, and I don't want our players overly concerned about sacks, because that's an individual to an individual stat that really doesn't matter. Like, I want to be No. 1 in pass-efficiency defense. I don't know who's No. 1 in sacks, but I want to be No. 1 in pass-efficiency defense, because that's a great stat. And so, they've been working really well, and sacks are a result of a lot of different things. But I was really happy with the way our defense has performed in the past game. To limit that offense the way we did was really, really good. I was pleased to see it.”