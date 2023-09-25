Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman held a press conference Monday at Notre Dame Stadium, previewing Saturday night's 2023 road game between his 11th-ranked Irish (4-1) and No. 17 and 4-0 Duke (7:30 EDT; ABC). Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Question are edited for brevity and clarity.

OPENING STATEMENT

“First, I want to make sure we start off by thanking the fans, the students, and everybody involved with Saturday. It was a special atmosphere, and a lot of work put into it that, I think, everybody that was involved with the game truly felt. And I want to make sure that I thank everybody that was a part of that.

“Obviously, the outcome wasn't what we wanted. And great teams find a way to execute when it matters the most. That's what great teams do, and we didn’t. We needed to execute at the end of the game, and we didn't. And Ohio State did. And we have to learn from the critical mistakes we made in that game, as a football program, and use it to help us improve as we move forward. We made too many mistakes that ended up costing us a victory versus a great opponent, like Ohio State. I mean, they were a great team, and we had chances to win that game. And they executed, and we didn't when it mattered the most.

“And so, a credit to them and their coaching staff, but this game didn't come down to just one play. There are multiple plays all over the game that we have to learn from, we have to be better. You think of the fourth-and-1 situations on offense. We’ve got to convert, because we're going to continue to go for those. The percentages of success, that is a mindset that I have, and we have to be able to execute. And then, in turn, we haven't been able to make our field goals. We can’t miss field goals. And that's another important way that we have to make sure that we execute when we can.

“Can’t give up a 60-yard touchdown run. We’ve got to continue to tackle in the open field at a higher rate. The lack of execution on both sides of the ball, really, with four minutes left to go in the game, that's to me what really finalized that game. As you think about it defensively, take that last drive, they converted on third-and-10, fourth-and-7, third-and-18, and then the last two plays we have 10 guys on the field. And so, we need to just address that. The reality is, when did you find out it was too late? By the time we realized there were 10 guys on the field, you don't have time to get somebody from the sideline when the ball is on the 1-yard line on the far hash.

“To be able to — you have to touch somebody on offense to get them to stop the play. And so, by the time we realized that, to run somebody out there, you would have gotten a penalty, but they would have declined it and still scored a touchdown. And so, as we talked as a staff yesterday, obviously we can't let that happen. We know that. We can't let 10 guys go on the field and not see it. We came up with a call, a signal to be able to say, ‘Hey, you have to jump offsides and touch somebody on the offense, so you can stop the play.’ So, it was a learning opportunity for myself and everybody involved in our program.

“There were a lot of positives from the game, which obviously nobody is going to really care about because of the outcome, and that's the reality of it. But our players need to understand there were a lot of positives from the game that we have to continue to get better at and attack the deficiencies, the lack of execution that we have. And so, we have to get back to work. We'll meet with our players this afternoon and get back to work and attack some of those issues that we've had. And we’ve got to get back to work, prepare for a really good Duke team.

“Coach [Mike] Elko has done a great job in terms of where this team is right now. And so, we’ve got to prepare the right way and get ready to go to a hostile environment down in North Carolina with the College GameDay being there. So, with that, I’ll open it up for the questions.

Q: After watching the film from the Ohio State game, could you give an assessment of where you think your offensive line is now?

Marcus Freeman: “I mean, if you would have told me going into that game, we would have zero three-and-outs, zero sacks, zero turnovers, zero drops, zero penalties, run for 176 yards and not win, I would have said, ‘No way.’ But when you have three series that end on their side of the field, and we get zero points out of it, that's the reality of it. And so, again, we have to finish those drives with points. And that's a point of emphasis, obviously, that we have to make this week.”

Q: Looking ahead to this weekend, you face a quarterback in Riley Leonard who's really mobile. Are there similarities there that you used in the NC State game with Brennan Armstrong that you want to implement?

MF: “Yeah, there'll be some. He is a talented individual. Obviously, all offenses go through the quarterback, but the things he presents in the run game, the challenges he's going to present — and he's a big, physical, tough runner, too. He's accurate in the pass game for what they need him to do. And so, it's a huge challenge for our team. Biggest one yet.”

Q: As the head coach you're in charge of processes and systems, like you don't do the substitutions. You don't signal in the plays. As you audit what happened in the final four minutes, where were the breakdowns in terms of the substitutions? But also, there was a place where you had to burn a timeout, where the defense was struggling to get a signal in from the sideline. What did you find out about where those systems didn't hold up?

MF: “No. We called that timeout, because we wanted to see what formation they were in. We wanted to call the timeout just to try to match up to it. There's a whole bunch of systems in place to make sure that doesn't happen. But ultimately, it falls on me. I'm not going to get up here and say, ‘This person should have done that. That person …' Ultimately, I have to do a better job as the head coach and make sure those systems that we have in place are executed.

“We, as a coaching staff should be held to the exact same standards we tell our players to. We tell our players — you often hear me say ‘Fight the drift.’ You can't get caught watching the game. Everybody has a job to do on this play. Coaches too. We all have to own that and make sure that never happens.”

Q: How do you balance emphasizing the lesson of those last four minutes, and sticking with the guys and your staff versus not being overly punitive about it?

MF: “As I said, there are a lot of positives that you have to make sure that you see them and you encourage your staff and the players about how well they did for a great portion of that game. But the ones that you didn't do, those are the ones that you have to attack and you have to really get it corrected, because those are the ones that great teams find a way to get it done when it matters the most.”

Q: Speaking of positives from Saturday's game, the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter was kind of engineered by three freshmen — Jaden Greathouse, Rico Flores and Jeremiyah Love. How much trust is there in them right now?

MF: “Jaden Rico and Jeremiah, again, I think I've said this before, it’s a credit to our recruiting staff and evaluation by our coaches of high school talent. And two of those guys came in early from really good high school programs. One came in during the summer. And so, that misconception of you’ve got to come in, in the winter to play early is wrong. But those three guys were well-prepared when they got to Notre Dame, and they’ve done a great job.”

Q: On the depth chart this week, I noticed that there was a change at holder. Is that something you identified in the operation that was an issue?

MF: “No. It was something that's a comfort for Spencer [Shrader]. When we worked in practice, ultimately he felt a little bit more comfortable with Bryce [McFerson] being the holder, and that's why we changed it.”

Q: Rico Flores’ snap count was probably the highest of the season. Was that opponent-specific? Do you expect to see more of him going forward?

MF: “Yeah. He just continues to improve. So does Jaden Greathouse. They continue to improve, and it's so good to see them get some of the rewards. And, as I told Rico, ‘I don't want the loss to overshadow the many improvements that you've made, and so just continue to do what you're doing, and do it better.’ And that's what I told him, ‘We don't need you to, all of a sudden, become a Superman and not take care of your classwork and the things that you're doing every day. But just continue to improve in practice, and you'll get those rewards in games like you did on Saturday.’”

Q: Why didn’t you call timeouts last in the first half to try to get a two-minute drill going if/when you got the ball back?

MF: “I have a saying: You win or you learn. Last year at Ohio State, the very same situation happened. Ohio State, I think, had two timeouts. First down, I wanted to take a shot, but we didn’t [get that communicated]. We ran the ball. On second down, we threw it. And Ohio State had time to call a timeout and still get possession. And I didn't want that to happen.

“They had two timeouts. I knew if we took a shot on the very first play, they could call timeout on second down and third down, and still get the ball back. So, I didn't want to put our offense or team in that situation. So, that's where we made a decision, ‘Hey, let's just take a knee and take It into the half.’”

Q: Do you have a sense of where your team is mentally right now? Whether it's anger, frustration? And then, where do you want them to be throughout the week as they build towards Saturday?

MF: “We haven't had a chance to meet yet. I’ve talked to a couple of them. I think they’ve taken it personally in terms of, as individuals, and you want that. I want every person on our team to take this loss personally. Everybody's accountable, but no one person is responsible for it. So, I'm going to get a chance to meet with them here at 2:40, and like I’m going to tell them that this game builds character. It builds resiliency. Like, you can put everything you have into your preparation for a game, and still lose. And that's what they did last week.

“They put everything they had — coaches, players — and we still lost. The pain of defeat, it's tough. It hurts you, physically. You're sick when you lose, but in the midst of that pain, you’ve got to own it and you’ve got to face it. You’ve got to attack it. You’ve got to go back to work. You’ve got to pick your head up and you can't feel sorry for yourself. You can't hope that somebody pats you on the back and says, ‘It's going to be OK.’ We have to face the mistakes that we made and truly own it. And it is so hard to do, but we have to do it.

“And resilient people and people of character do that, especially during tough times. And so, that's what I'm going to encourage them to do. And that's what we have to choose, and we have to choose hard. I have a saying, ‘Choose hard.’ You're going to have to choose hard, no matter how you feel right now, and truly face the mistakes, attack them and go to work.”

Q: I don't go too far down the road, but the Louisville game on Oct. 7 has been announced as a night game. So, you guys are going to end up playing four consecutive night games now. With that in mind, does that impact your preparation over the next few weeks?

MF: “Yeah, you’re adding the travel now. We'll get home from Duke around 3:30 in the morning, and so as I think to the following week, for Louisville, we have to take that into consideration. I haven't put together an itinerary yet, the practice schedule, all those things, but we have to take that into consideration. That was one of those things we talked about last year that I've learned — every week truly isn’t the same. Just because we're playing at night versus Duke and versus Louisville, you have to take into consideration when you get home, so that will change a little bit of the practice structure. But it shouldn't be too much.”

Q: Do you have the luxury of moving practice back until later in the day or do academics get in the way?

MF: "Not changing much of academics.”